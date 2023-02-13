The Federal Engineer of the Year Award (FEYA) was established in 1979 to recognize the excellence and dedication of professional engineers in the federal government. Sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) and in partnership with the Professional Engineers in Government advocacy group, the award is given annually to engineers that play a vital role in innovating solutions to global challenges that impact future generations. To qualify, each candidate must be a current employee, either civilian or military, who is a licensed professional engineer or an engineer-in-training who works at a federal agency.



The FEYA selection process uses a point system to select candidates based on rigorous criteria. Award finalists are then selected by a panel of NSPE professional engineers in government who consider engineering achievements, education, professional and technical society activities, NSPE membership, previous awards, and humanitarian activities.



The most important aspect of selection is that each agency winner embodies dedication to the profession and maintains the highest standards for public health, safety, and welfare; is committed to innovation to meet changing and future public needs; and ensures that their engineering peers are held to the highest standards and qualification. This year’s awards ceremony is Feb. 24 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. 2023 NSPE FEYA Department of the Air Force finalists are:



Maj. Dustin L. Gooden, P.E., PMP, LSSBB

U.S. Department of the Air Force

Headquarters U.S. Air Force



As chief of the Air Force's Basing Corporate Branch, Gooden oversees nearly 160 installations and a $16 billion portfolio of strategic basing policy and guidance. He also assists in the beddown of defense weapon systems and the formulation of unit-level movement directives due to his wide-ranging analyses of Air Force basing requests. Gooden formerly held operations flight and squadron section commander positions at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



Chad C. Hogan, P.E.

U.S. Department of the Air Force

Air Force Material Command



Hogan is recognized as an aeronautical testing and materials expert. He researched, tested, developed and implemented a revolutionary electroplated metal corrosion control coating, which has become a worldwide commercial and military industry standard. Its advantages include improved corrosion resistance, cadmium elimination, reduced sensitivity to hydrogen-induced failure modes, and resistance to solid and liquid metal embrittlement.



Capt. Jeneé A. Jagoda, P.E., PMP

U.S. Department of the Air Force

Air Force Global Strike Command



Jagoda serves as an engineering flight commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and oversees 35 personnel and an $80 million budget supporting the current B-1B Lancer mission and the future B-21 Raider beddown. As part of Operation Allies Refuge, she deployed in 2021 to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, playing an instrumental role in the evacuation of Afghan refugees. She was the engineering lead at the operation’s emergency operations center, prioritizing work orders and providing key services to 14 beddown sites.



Christopher C. Jankowski, P.E., PMP, ENV SP

U.S. Department of the Air Force

Pacific Air Forces



Jankowski is chief of operations engineering for the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, which is comprised of more than 40 members overseeing joint operations in support of a $5.6 billion in real property assets at the Air Force's most forward-located installation. He manages a portfolio of more than 20 service contracts that support the maintenance of 1,000 facilities and 12 million square feet of airfield supporting the flight of $1.5 billion in aircraft.



Dr. Brandon L. Toliver, P.E.

U.S. Department of the Air Force

Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center



Over the course of his project management career, Toliver has overseen the construction of government facilities, hospitals, housing, infrastructure and other medical facilities with budgets ranging from $5 million to $650 million. He has served in both military and corporate environments as a subject matter expert, service provider, strategist and advisor to senior leadership. Toliver currently supports the Air Force's European Theater with a focus on deterring eastern aggression and directing plans for nine beddowns by developing facilities and logistics requirements.

