Sailors Participate in School Beautification Project at Doña Blanca School

Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 3, 2023) Sailors stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, pose for a photo at the Castillo de Doña Blanca school in El Puerto de Santa Maria during a community relations project, Feb. 3, 2023. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

In a tiny pueblo on the outskirts of El Puerto de Santa María, 15 Sailors arrive for a community relations (COMREL) project at the Castillo de Doña Blanca school, Feb. 3, 2023. The Sailors are there to assist in painting outdoor equipment – soccer goals and artwork – as part of a beautification project.



The event was organized by Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s community relations program and brought together Sailors from air operations, harbor patrol, public works department, and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 8.



“I was excited about the opportunity,” said Construction Electrician 2nd Class Dominique Wilkinson, from Public Works Department. “Honestly I hadn’t heard of anything like this, and I think it’s a good way to extend the command – and base as a whole – to the local community.”



This was the first COMREL at the school since 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic.



The pueblo, El Poblado de Doña Blanca, has a unique connection with the installation as it was founded to house the families that were relocated from land that later became Base Naval de Rota. Throughout the years, the school has maintained a close tie with base personnel through COMREL events and ceremonies as well as base children attending the school.



As the Sailors broke into groups to begin painting different areas around the outdoor patio, the children peered curiously at them from inside the school. During recess, many of the children ran outside to see what the Sailors were doing or practice their English.



“After coming here and seeing the kids, I hope they will be happy to see their renewed playground,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Tiara Amin, from NAVSTA Rota air operations department.



Amin enjoys drawing in her free time so this COMREL allowed her to make a difference while doing something she loves.



Most of the Sailors expressed the desire to make a difference while in Spain. Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Omar Rodriguez is one of four reservists from MSRON 8 who participated in the COMREL project.



“It is my first time in Europe – in Spain – and I wanted to do something for the people here,” he said. “I just wanted to give back to the community while I’m here.”



