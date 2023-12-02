Maryland National Guard bids farewell to Assistant Adjutant General

Photo By Airman Alexandra Huettner | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Edward Jones, assistant adjutant general-air, Maryland...... read more read more Photo By Airman Alexandra Huettner | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Edward Jones, assistant adjutant general-air, Maryland National Guard, is awarded the distinguished service medal by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, Feb. 11, 2023, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, during the retirement ceremony for Jones. Jones also received the Maryland distinguished service cross medal. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Alexandra Huettner) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLE RIVER, Md.— Members of the Maryland National Guard honored U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Edward S. Jones, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Maryland Air National Guard, for completing more than 38 years of military service February 11, 2023, during a retirement ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base.



Jones served as the MDANG’s principal advisor to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, who was the presiding official for the ceremony.



“Although bittersweet, it’s been an honor to have served with all of you,” said Jones. “I can’t say enough about how much the Guard has done for me. I went from a guy who barely graduated high school to a general officer. People like you saw something in me and gave me a chance – and it got me where I am today.”



During the ceremony, Gowen presented the Distinguished Service Medal and the Maryland Distinguished Service Cross to Jones. Jones also received an American flag for his legacy of service and certificates of appreciation from President Joe Biden as well as former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.



As the assistant adjutant general, Jones was responsible for the overall management of the MDANG's flying program that encompasses more than 1,500 Airmen with 21 A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. Additionally, he ensured all units were organized, equipped and trained to support federal and state missions.



Jones enlisted in the MDANG in 1984 as an A-10 crew chief before commissioning as a pilot in 1991. He finished his military career with more than 3,600 flying hours in the A-10 along with nine deployments for combat operations in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.



Since 2009, Jones has held roles as the commander of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 175th Maintenance Group, and deputy commander of the 455th Maintenance Group at Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan. Prior to his role as the assistant adjutant general, Jones served as chief of staff at Joint Force Headquarters.



“I just want to express a big thank you to everyone for being here,” said Jones. “It’s been a great career. I’ve done everything I wanted to do and gone as far as I wanted to go. The Guard does a lot of great things for a lot of great people – it’s a great way of life.”



Jones has served as the Assistant Adjutant General - Air for Maryland since July 2019. Brig. Gen. Drew E. Dougherty, Chief of Staff for Maryland Air National Guard, will serve as Jones’ interim successor until new leadership is selected.