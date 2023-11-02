168th Wing Hosts and teams up with ANG Production Assessment Team

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – The 168th Wing hosted subject matter experts from the Air National Guard Production Assessment Team Feb. 6-10 to identify more efficient and effective production processes.



The PAT’s purpose is to improve practices and offer data-driven discussions to enable ANG units to meet the daily aircraft requirements outlined in the National Defense Strategy and the National Military Strategy documents.



“Our mission is to increase aircraft availability,” said Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection. “We chose February intentionally to visit the 168th Wing to understand the nature of the arctic operations.”



Experts throughout the Air National Guard make up the PAT team and take a holistic look at how to improve units.



“Every unit is different and has its own strengths,” said Col. Timothy Martin, Principal Deputy Director of the National Guard Bureau A4. “The goal, in the end, is to improve the overall aircraft availability.”



The PAT team continues to compile best practices as they travel to each wing. They are looking at innovative ideas and best practices that are Air Force instruction driven.



The PAT helps with the unit’s goals by assessing fleet health, including maintenance, operations, logistics readiness squadron, and mission support group. The team provides data displaying immediate and long-term success other units have had since teaming up with the PAT team.



“We are here for the launch,” said Carpenter. “More importantly, it is mo

st important to train Airmen for the fight and give them the tools, equipment, and training they need to launch the aircraft and survive. As leaders, we own that. Leaders are only leading if they are leading.”



During the visit, the PAT team immediately improved operations with equipment. The 168th Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment will soon be receiving a new 4-wheel drive bobtail which will increase operational production times in the snow and ice conditions here in the arctic elements.



“To continue the launch, we have to have trained Airmen,” said Carpenter. “It takes a team effort and trained Airmen. “What we leave on earth are our children and the Airmen we have trained. For the launch to continue, those Airmen have to be ready.”



The 168th Wing and the ANG PAT will continue to connect with periodic check-ins to ensure things are trending in the right direction, something Col. Jennifer Casillo, 168th Wing Maintenance Group commander, said she is looking forward to as part of being a team.



“This was the most positive inspection experience in my 26 years in the military,” said Casillo. “I can’t thank the PAT team enough for the useful feedback. The visit was refreshing.”



The 168th Wing had several top performers recognized by the PAT team. Tech Sgt. Lindsey Thomson, maintenance plans and schedules, Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Ebinger, maintenance production, Senior Master Sgt. Sean Finney, Maintenance Accessories, Master Sgt. Treana Briggs, Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Kjell Mullenez, aircraft maintenance, were recognized with a coin made by the 168th Wing Maintenance 3D printer and presented by the PAT team with accolades leaving the team impressed with the future of the 168th Wing.

