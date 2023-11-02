Donating Life Onboard USS Boxer

One of the most simple but critical ways to save a life is through blood donation. With an ongoing need for this life-saving liquid, the Medical Department onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) teamed up with the Armed Services Blood Program to host a blood drive on the ship, Feb. 7.



“Donation of blood is a tool that providers can utilize to help save a life and often, depending on injury or cause of bleeding, one individual may need several units of blood,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, the senior medical officer aboard Boxer, who added that the national blood supply at an all-time low.



Sailors lined up to support the drive, which successfully collected 30 pints of blood. For every pint of blood donated, up to three lives can be saved.



“Anything you can donate, particularly to our split program, is used not only by the military, but family members, veterans and retirees,” said Doreen Rekoski, a representative of Naval Medical Center San Diego Blood Donor Center.



Established in 1952, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the U.S. military. The organization collects, tests, stores, transports and distributes blood products to military bases around the world, supporting all branches wherever and whenever it is needed most.



"Donating blood exemplifies what being a Sailor is all about; sacrificing your time in order to help those who are in need, whether they are shipmates, veterans or family members," said blood donor and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski. “That's what the Navy core values teaches us and it’s something we strive to live up to every day on the ship.”



When donors arrived in Medical for the drive, they answered an initial set of screening questions. Next Sailors had vitals taken and blood tested, followed by additional questions to verify donor eligibility. Once the Sailor was approved to donate, they were directed to an operating room where their blood was drawn. Following the donation, the Sailor was given replenishments and time to rest before heading back to work.



Like Kaminski, for many Boxer Sailors, this blood drive wasn’t their first time in the donor seat. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antworn Anderson has record numbers; this blood drive brought his lifetime tally up to 57 donations.



In addition to supporting a need for blood now, Sailors who donated were preparing to help shipmates in the future.



“Donation on board allows the Boxer medical team to screen for individuals who can donate during a walking blood bank should we have significant casualties on board,” explained Flood.



Blood drives occur throughout the year and help ensure mission readiness.



“Just most of all, blood saves lives,” said Rekoski. “There’s no substitute for blood.”



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.



For more information or USS Boxer products visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ussboxer/

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.11.2023 22:25 Story ID: 438334 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Donating Life Onboard USS Boxer, by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.