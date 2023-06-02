4th Cav Hosts Symposium, Strengthens Team

FORT KNOX, Ky—Col. Karen Baker, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adrienne Wilson, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, hosted a command symposium at Fort Knox, Ky, February 4-5, 2023.



“One of my main priorities as the brigade commander is our partnership with our U.S. Army Reserve battalions,” Baker said.



“Our partnership is multi-faceted, encompassing how we support battalions in both the Reserve component and on Active duty. Having this symposium allows us the chance to come together and talk about how to execute our future missions and clarify the details of how to be successful.”



The symposium kicked off with physical training, coordinated by the leaders of the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop. A rotation of Army Combat Fitness Test-inspired events was required to be completed by each team in five-minute iterations.



“The goal was to mix up the command teams into different sections to bond with leaders they might not normally interact with,” said 1st. Sgt. John Leo Valenzuela, HHT, 4th CAV MFTB.



Valenzuela expounded on the challenges the physical training event brought on the team, and how overcoming them helped set the tone for the weekend.



“Seeing our leaders push each other to keep going in below-freezing temperatures instilled a lot of confidence in each other that I knew would carry over into our discussions at the symposium,” he continued.



The weekend provided the first opportunity for the new brigade command team to interact with all of their battalion command teams for the first time. Baker arrived to 4th CAV in June 2022 and Wilson assumed responsibility last November.



Brigade staff primaries were on-hand to introduce themselves and answer any questions, especially for the Reserve battalion teams who so rarely get the chance for one-on-one in-person assistance. All battalions shared best practices and sought advice to overcome challenges to better accomplish the mission of First U.S. Army, 4th CAV’s higher headquarters.



For the first time in two years, since the previous Saber Command Symposium, Reserve teammates briefed their individual long-range training calendars to Baker and Wilson, synchronizing lines of efforts and aligning them with brigade and higher priorities. Both leaders gave command teams carte blanche to speak their mind freely, with the second day being conducted in business casual uniform.



“Rank does not matter in this discussion, we are all one team,” Wilson told those assembled.



“Whatever you need to tell us, please do. We only get better by truly listening to and engaging with our Soldiers. At the end of the day, that is what we all are: Soldiers,” she continued.



The Command Symposium was perhaps most beneficial for the Reserve battalion teams, who are stationed at Fort Knox; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis, Missouri; and Richmond, Virginia. In a unit like 4th CAV, with its incredibly unique unit organization, it can be difficult to truly feel like a part of the team when you cannot physically be present for the day-to-day operations. Or, for our Reserve teammates, when you have to juggle responsibilities out-of-uniform with those in-uniform. The symposium aimed to instill a sense of family and mutual respect, ensuring all assigned to 4th CAV knew they mattered and their voices would be heard.



The Brigade Support Element, the section responsible for bridging the gap between the Active and Reserve component units, largely planned and executed the symposium.



“This was a great success because our five Reserve battalions were able to leave this conference knowing exactly what the expectation is from the brigade command team moving forward,” said Capt. Keith Waugh, the BSE action officer that helped plan the symposium.



“This is going to enhance our force readiness because now our Reserve teammates are going to be more prepared and understand the functionality of our missions, which makes it one unified mission.”

