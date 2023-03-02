NTAG Houston Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

HOUSTON, Tx. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston held a change of command ceremony at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas, February 03. Cmdr. Nicholas Weideman, a native of Sully, Iowa, relieved Cmdr. Bradley Henderson, a Pendleton, Indiana native, as commanding officer.



The honored Naval practice of formally passing authority between officers exemplifies the spirit and ethics of all Navy personnel, past, present, and future. Capt. Dave Webber, Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, was the guest speaker at the ceremony and acknowledged Henderson for his exceptional leadership during challenging periods.



“Under Commander Henderson’s leadership, NTAG Houston shipped nearly 4000 enlisted Sailors and naval officers to the fleet,” said Webber. “To put that accomplishment in perspective, NTAG Houston manned the equivalent of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, despite facing the challenges of a global pandemic, a diminishing recruitable market, and historic civic unrest.” Said Webber.



During the ceremony, Henderson recognized and thanked the Sailors of NTAG Houston, for their work and talked about the importance of recruiting.



“Thank you for, for being true to each other. It's a tough. what you do, that we do here in Houston, it's one that's incredibly important to the future of the fleet. Continue to keep service to each other and your foresight and your energy will be renewed each and every day,” said Henderson.



Henderson retired after 20 years of naval service; he thanked his family supporting him during his Naval career. “I have to thank my wife, Leann of 15 years, and my, my daughter Aurora, for their love and support,

without which I wouldn't be the man, husband, father, or the naval officer that I am today,” said Henderson. Everything they do for me has made me a better officer.”



Henderson also spoke highly of the oncoming commanding officer Cmdr. Nicholas Weideman.



“You're the executive officer I wanted but didn't think I would ever get, after we talked on the phone, I was pretty sure that you were not going to come do this job, but you showed up,” said Henderson.



“I've gained a new friend for life, there's no doubt about that. You'e going to be a phenomenal commanding officer (CO), much better than me.”



After Cmdr. Weideman accepted the transfer of complete authority and total responsibility from Cmdr. Henderson as the new CO of NTAG Houston, Weideman gave his closing remarks and address the command.



“I'm humbled to have the opportunity to lead you. I'm constantly impressed by your ability to rise to the challenge and despite the hurdles and the headaches that face recruiting you remain resilient, and you are focused on the mission. The US Navy is the most powerful and capable Navy that the world has ever known and your efforts lay the foundation for the Navy of

tomorrow and ensure our Navy remains the world's greatest Navy,” said Weideman.



NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston employs more than 250 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.



Follow NTAG Houston on Facebook

(https://www.facebook.com/NTAGhouston) and Instagram (@NTAG_Houston).



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.



Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter

(@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.11.2023 14:22 Story ID: 438329 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: PENDLETON, IN, US Hometown: SULLY, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Houston Hosts Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.