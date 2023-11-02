Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Confidence’s crew returns home following 40-day Florida Straits patrol

    USCGC Confidence’s crew returns home following 40-day Florida Straits patrol

    Courtesy Photo | A USCGC Confidence (WMEC 619) small boat crew interdicts a Cuban migrant vessel in the...... read more read more

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.11.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The crew of the USCGC Confidence (WMEC 619) returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral Friday following a 40-day patrol in the Florida Straits.

    Confidence deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry to conduct counter drug and maritime safety and security missions in the Coast Guard’s Seventh District area of operations. While underway, Confidence’s crew worked with additional Coast Guard cutters and air assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States.

    During the patrol, Confidence’s crew interdicted and cared for 496 migrants. Notably, Confidence worked with numerous Coast Guard air assets to rescue a group of 17 Cuban nationals stranded on islands within Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

    Confidence’s patrol efforts highlight the Coast Guard’s critical missions of maintaining maritime safety and preventing the potential for loss of life by deterring migrants from taking to the sea in dangerously overcrowded vessels while attempting to enter the United States through non-legal channels.

    “During this patrol, Confidence responded to record high migration in the Florida Straits,” said Cmdr. Thomas Martin, commanding officer of Confidence. “I am proud of the work the crew did to prevent the loss of life at sea and safeguard our borders.”

    Confidence is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 82. The cutter’s primary missions include counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

    For information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty and reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.



    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.11.2023 14:17
    Story ID: 438328
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Confidence’s crew returns home following 40-day Florida Straits patrol, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USCGC Confidence’s crew returns home following 40-day Florida Straits patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    OVS
    Operation Vigilant Sentry
    USCGC Confidence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT