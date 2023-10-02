TULSA, OK. – Specialist Khalfani Harris, a combat engineer and Taekwondo Soldier-athlete assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado, has qualified for the USA Taekwondo World Team in the -68kg weight class.



The World Team Trials were held at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, February 10th. Harris had a 2-0 record, dominantly winning both rounds in both matches.



“I was nervous coming into this competition, but knew I was ready to get the job done,” said Harris. “I saw so many openings to gain points and took as much advantage of those as I could, and knew I had to secure the win in the second round.”



During his first match against Isiah Young, Harris won his first round 12-3, and second round 15-1. In the finals, against opponent James Choi, Harris won his first round 8-6, and second round 14-9.



“Harris' dedication and dedication to his training regime and coaches reminds us that anything is possible when you have a teammate in your corner,” said 1st Sgt. Jose Santiago, World Class Athlete Program First Sergeant. “this level of hard work and dedication is what the World Class Athlete Program is all about while having the honor of representing the U.S. Army.”



Harris, a Tampa, Florida native, was a 2019 USA Taekwondo National Champion, and Youth Olympic Team member.



The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships is scheduled to take place from 29th May-3rd June 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2023 21:09 Story ID: 438324 Location: TULSA, OK, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Khalfani Harris Qualifies for USA Taekwondo World Team, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.