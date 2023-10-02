Precision and accuracy, how the US Army inspires the next generation of marksmen

FORT BLISS, Texas - There are many types of weapons in the U.S. Army's arsenal, but one soldier in particular has a favorite.



"Honestly, the M240B machine gun is my favorite weapon out of any weapon that I've shot in the military," said Hernandez. "That includes the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, .50-caliber machine gun, and Mark 19 grenade launcher."



Spc. Angel Hernandez, an allied trade specialist for Echo Battery, 11th Brigade, 3/43 Air Defense Artillery, knew he loved weapons from a young age.



"When I was growing up, my family noticed that I would pay attention to 'The Discovery Channel', 'The History Channel', and some gun shows," Hernandez said. "I would just sit there and watch them."



Hernandez quickly utilized his passion for weapons after joining the Army in 2017, where he became a gunner at his first unit.



"I was actually a gunner for almost three years at my previous unit in Fort Carson, Colorado," said Hernandez. "I was with 4th ID [Infantry Division], 1st Stryker Brigade."



In addition to his interest in weapons, Hernandez understands the importance of proper weapons training.



"When it comes to the safety of weapons, the number one rookie mistake that I have noticed a lot with soldiers is muzzle awareness," said Hernandez. "They don't check where the barrel is pointing."



Hernandez acknowledges the importance of attending virtual weapons training before soldiers participate in a live weapons range.



"I would rather everyone go through the proper steps and learn their safeties, the seven principals to firearm safety, and of course learn how the weapon functions," he added.



Hernandez is striving to become one of the best M240B gunners in the U.S. Army. He hopes to one day get a perfect score at a firing range.



"My ultimate goal is to get a perfect score and hit every single target using the M240B machine gun."



Hernandez is a promotable specialist and will soon be leading a team of his own. He looks forward to using his weapons knowledge to further benefit his future soldiers and the U.S. Army.



"I have had some good noncommissioned officers that inspired me," said Hernandez. "I want to be that type of NCO and train my soldiers the right way."

