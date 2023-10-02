Taking care of soldiers one administrative action at a time

FORT BLISS, TX. — The U.S. Army can take you to many places before you turn twenty years old. For one enlisted teenager, service has allowed her to make moves and grow up with purpose.



“I thought about joining the Marines and realized I was not really a fan of the lifestyle,” Pope said. “[I] also considered becoming a state trooper.”



But she decided the U.S. Army was the place to be. Spc. Aubrey Pope, a human resources specialist with Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, who then raised her right hand in 2020, which “felt like going into the unknown.”



“I had to become far more independent when making decisions,” Pope said. “I could always ask my parents about adulting but having to do it on my own was difficult.”



For the last three years she has gone from a Delaware Native to a Soldier at Fort Bliss, Texas responsible for her unit’s and fellow soldiers’ readiness.



According to recruiting.army.mil The Human Resource Specialist, or 42A military occupational specialty, operates and manages personnel information systems, trains and assist system users, and monitors system activities.



Pope has gained mentors and learned skills only the U.S. Army can provide.

