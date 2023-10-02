Luke AFB supports Navy flyover during 2023 Super Bowl

The 56th Fighter Wing will support a U.S. Navy flyover, during the 2023 Super Bowl, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2023.



Every year the U.S. military supports one of the most watched sporting events in the world, fostering a long-standing partnership between the National Football League and military communities.



This year’s flyover commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, while also serving as an opportunity for members of the Air Force and Navy to conduct a mission cooperatively.



“The Air Force has been absolutely amazing here at Luke,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Calli Zimmerman, assigned to Stirke Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 and one of the pilots involved in the flyover. “They have welcomed us with open arms, and since we got to Luke, everything has been seamless – from planning our arrival to the effort they’ve put forth since we’ve been here. We really couldn’t have done it without them.”



A large event, such as the Super Bowl, requires base-wide support from Luke including security, medical, aircraft maintenance and other various base support operations. The week was an opportunity for Luke Airmen to exercise working in joint scenarios and integrate mission operations with their sister service’s personnel and aircraft.



"It's not every day we get to work with our sister service," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zach Vega, 56th Security Forces Squadron Pass and Registration noncommissioned officer in charge. "The ability to adapt and overcome in order to execute the mission anytime, anywhere is a key strength of our military and the 56th FW and USN did just that in coordinating a flawless event for the community."



The 56th FW is also responsible for hosting and participating in various events leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, including a Medal of Honor recipients panel, an NFL Hall of Fame event, a wheelchair championship football game, and a celebrity flag football game. These events are an opportunity for Airmen and families to celebrate and foster community relations between the base and the local community.



“The 56th Fighter Wing team extends beyond our gates,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander. “Our Airmen, their families, and our community partners are key to our mission here. It’s not every day the Super Bowl comes to Glendale, and Thunderbolt Nation is happy to host our USN partners here at Luke and thrilled that our Airmen get to celebrate this event with the community.”



The 56th FW is comprised of multi-capable Airmen who have the ability to adapt and integrate with sister-services while still accomplishing the training mission every day.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2023 Story ID: 438309 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US by SrA Dominic Tyler