Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Back to Basics: BIC

    Back to Basics: BIC

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Students attending the basic instructor course discuss the importance of consensus and...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Nine non-commissioned officers and civilians who instruct in all of the squadrons on Goodfellow came together to attend the basic instructor course, Feb. 10, 2023.
    The basic instructor course is designed to teach new instructors how to communicate effectively with students who learn in different ways. By understanding and catering to the different ways students learn, learning to intercept and address problems early, as well as promoting equity in the classroom, the Department of Defense stays competitive with pacing threats by enriching the next generation of warfighters.
    “The main goal is to give the students a better experience in tech school than I had,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Josh Sanders, 312th Training Squadron instructor. “I want to impact my students to leave the same impact on whoever they interact with to exponentially improve the experience for the next person to work the job or learn the skill.”
    BIC is required for all new instructors before they can begin teaching. By laying the foundation of knowledge, instructors are able to adapt their own teaching styles while drawing upon the vital tools and methods taught at BIC.
    “More than anything, it's about creating a growth mindset in the students,” said Jessica Bockelman, 17th Training Support Squadron instructor developer. “When the students want to grow and succeed, they will.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 15:05
    Story ID: 438298
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to Basics: BIC, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Back to Basics: BIC
    Back to Basics: BIC
    Back to Basics: BIC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Instructors
    AETC
    BIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT