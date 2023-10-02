Nine non-commissioned officers and civilians who instruct in all of the squadrons on Goodfellow came together to attend the basic instructor course, Feb. 10, 2023.

The basic instructor course is designed to teach new instructors how to communicate effectively with students who learn in different ways. By understanding and catering to the different ways students learn, learning to intercept and address problems early, as well as promoting equity in the classroom, the Department of Defense stays competitive with pacing threats by enriching the next generation of warfighters.

“The main goal is to give the students a better experience in tech school than I had,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Josh Sanders, 312th Training Squadron instructor. “I want to impact my students to leave the same impact on whoever they interact with to exponentially improve the experience for the next person to work the job or learn the skill.”

BIC is required for all new instructors before they can begin teaching. By laying the foundation of knowledge, instructors are able to adapt their own teaching styles while drawing upon the vital tools and methods taught at BIC.

“More than anything, it's about creating a growth mindset in the students,” said Jessica Bockelman, 17th Training Support Squadron instructor developer. “When the students want to grow and succeed, they will.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2023 15:05 Story ID: 438298 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Back to Basics: BIC, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.