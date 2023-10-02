New Fort Knox Garrison senior enlisted leader assumes responsibility at Feb. 10 ceremony

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – After almost three years serving the Fort Knox Garrison, Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle has relinquished his role to a new leader.



In a change of responsibility ceremony at Waybur Theater Feb. 10, the Garrison colors were passed to Command Sgt. Maj. Sherman Waters Jr., who is now the senior enlisted leader of the organization. In addition to welcoming Waters during his speech, Garrison Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan spoke of the considerable presence Fogle brought to Fort Knox.



“What can I say about the impact that you’ve had on the installation – really big? large? expansive? vast?” said O’Bryan. “I don’t think there is a brief or concise description that would fit your six-foot-five stature.”



Throughout his time at the Garrison, Fogle displayed his passion for helping Soldiers through involvement with Fort Knox Ready and Resilient Center and Education Center. He also spoke during the annual Army Emergency Relief campaigns, often sharing the impact he has witnessed – even for him personally.



Following O’Bryan’s comments, Fogle made his way to the podium where he raised the microphone to accommodate his height. However, his words quickly turned to appreciation not only for his time at Fort Knox, but the Army as a whole.



“This will be the last time I have a speech in the Army,” Fogle said, then pausing for several moments. “I’ve tried to be a better leader, a better man, and a better father and husband because of this community.



“It has been an absolute honor to serve you.”



With the passing of the colors, Fogle is also retiring from the Army. He plans to remain in the Fort Knox area with his family.



Fogle enlisted in 1994, attending basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. In his nearly three decades of active duty, Fogle served in multiple deployments, graduated from numerous training courses and schools, and earned a multitude of awards and accolades.



Before concluding his speech, Fogle gave the incoming command sergeant major an idea of what to expect.



“There are going to be sacrifices. There are going to be late night phone calls,” said Fogle, “but Sherman, you have a phenomenal team. What dedicated folks they are to the Army!”



As the outgoing command sergeant major took his seat, the incoming senior enlisted leader rose to address the audience, comprised greatly of those with whom he will now be working.



“I need to recognize the command team for assisting me in my transition,” said Waters. “This is an honor and a privilege, and I don’t take it lightly.”



Waters, a Wisconsin native, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1992 and the active Army three years later. Like Fogle, Waters attended basic training at Fort Jackson and has an extensive number of deployments, achievements and awards in his more than 30 years of service.



Joining Waters at Fort Knox is his wife Alikeisha, with whom he shares a blended family of eight children. He closed his comments by expressing their eagerness to be part of the community.



Waters is very familiar with Fort Knox, having served at Human Resources Command and 1st Theater Sustainment Command here prior to this assignment.



“Today is a very exciting day for the Waters family,” said Waters. “We are truly grateful to embark on this new journey to support and lead the community of Fort Knox. My Family and I look forward to serving you.”

