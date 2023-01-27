Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen Participate in the Great Kindness Challenge

    SANDWICH, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Sandwich Police Department surprised the students of Oak Ridge Elementary with an act of kindness on Jan. 23, 2023.

    Oak Ridge Elementary participated in the Great Kindness Challenge, one week dedicated to creating a culture of kindness across schools and campuses nation wide.

