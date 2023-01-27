102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen Participate in the Great Kindness Challenge

Members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Sandwich Police Department surprised the students of Oak Ridge Elementary with an act of kindness on Jan. 23, 2023.



Oak Ridge Elementary participated in the Great Kindness Challenge, one week dedicated to creating a culture of kindness across schools and campuses nation wide.

