Walter Reed to Close COVID-19 Vaccination Site on February 13

Bethesda, Maryland (February 10, 2023) – Due to decreased demand for both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s (WRNMMC) COVID-19 Vaccine Site will be permanently closed effective Monday, Feb 13.

As shared in a previous message regarding the COVID-19 Centralized Screening Area (CSA), Army Lt. Col. Jason Blaylock, WRNMMC director for medicine shared, “The closure allows WRNMMC to realign our resources to better serve our patient population.”



Patients will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in the Allergy, Immunology and Immunization clinic on a walk-in basis.

To find alternative COVID-19 vaccine locations near you:

• search vaccines.gov

• text your ZIP code to 438829

• call 1-800-232-0233

Currently, COVID-19 testing is available by appointment in our primary care clinics for all WRNMMC enrollees. However, the COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen self-testing kits are no longer available.

COVID-19 testing is also available to active duty service members during our active duty sick call hours on a walk-in basis, Monday - Friday, 6:30 a.m. - 7:15 a.m., in the Internal Medicine Clinic.

For other COVID-19 testing resources, please visit:

• covid.gov/tests

• testinglocator.cdc.gov

• tricare.mil/HealthWellness/HealthyLiving/Coronavirus/COVID-Symptoms-and-Testing

For more information or to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at WRNMMC, visit https://walterreed.tricare.mil/CVAX.

For general information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.



