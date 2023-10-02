Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport to hold in-person hiring event for scientists, engineers on March 4

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Story by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will hold a hiring event for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and information technology (IT) careers on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The in-person event will be held in Building 80 located on Defense Highway, just outside of NUWC’s main gate.

    Division Newport has more than 100 positions available for engineers, scientists and business professionals and is hiring talented individuals in various fields such as engineering, science, business, financial, contracting, security, math, physics and cybersecurity.

    Register for quick entry to the event by creating an account in the Talent Acquisition Portal at: https://tinyurl.com/2dhrxerk

    Applicants should bring résumés and educational transcripts. Interviews may be conducted and offers may be extended at the event.

    If you have questions about the event, email nuwc_npt_recruit.fct@navy.mil.

    For more details about NUWC Division Newport, visit: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport

    NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

    Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

