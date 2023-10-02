167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2023

Airman 1st Class Collin Roberts is a crew chief for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for February 2023.



As a crew chief, Roberts is responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the 167th which includes end-of-runway, postflight, preflight, thru-flight, special inspections and phase inspections.



Roberts completed his skill level upgrade tasks well before his deadline and was recently selected for the Knuckle Buster Award in his squadron, according to Chief Master Sgt. Richard Long, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Superintendent.



“This award is earned by being selected by your peers as the crew chief that is seen as the hardest worker and always looking for another task once his is complete,” said Long.



Roberts is a Drill Status Guardsman but has been serving on orders for approximately one year.



“A1C Colin Roberts is a highly motivated Airman that clearly establishes goals to achieve a significant productive impact on AMXS section,” said Robert’s supervisor, Master Sgt. Daniel Wean. “His dedication to the Air Force mission and C-17A aircraft generation makes him a standard-bearer to all his peers.”



Hometown: Clear Spring, MD



Job Title: Crew Chief



How long have you served in the unit? A little over 2 years



My job here is important because: we maintain the planes to ensure they are mission capable.



Education: About a year into college



Hobbies: My hobbies are working on cars or playing video games.



Goals: To get a full-time job out here and go back to school to finish up my degree.



I am proudest of: Being selected by my peers for the Knuckle Buster Award.



People may be surprised to know this about me: Originally, I wanted to join active duty and be Pararescue.



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: fly on a presidential support mission.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: there is always something to learn.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Make the best out of every opportunity that you are given.



The best thing about working with my team is: the camaraderie.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2023 10:01 Story ID: 438264 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2023, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.