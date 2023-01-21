Army Reserve Legal Administrators Gather for Professional Development, Fellowship

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Warrant Officer Four Kim Pastor, center, standing, the U.S. Army Reserve Legal...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Warrant Officer Four Kim Pastor, center, standing, the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command Acting Command Chief Warrant Officer, addresses Legal Administrators assigned to the unit during a multi-day synchronization held in late January at the unit’s headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The gathering provided attendees opportunities for mentorship, professional development and fellowship among their peers. see less | View Image Page

Legal technical experts serving in the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command gathered in late January 2023 for professional development, networking and fellowship.



More than twenty Army Reserve Legal Administrators from across the country met January 19, 20 and 21 at the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland for the Command’s first Legal Administrator Synchronization. Additional attendees included CW5 Tammy Richmond, Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps, CW4 Hector Colon, former USARLC CCWO currently mobilized as Operations Officer in the Office of The Special Trial Counsel, CW3 Qunnette McCoy, Warrant Officer Career Manager, and members from the G2, G4 & G6 Staff Sections.



“Most of our Legal Administrator formation is extremely junior in rank and includes both branch and cross-component members. The Synchronization was an opportunity to coach, teach and mentor them on specific tasks and responsibilities not taught at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School but that are specific and unique to the Legal Command and LODs,” said Chief Warrant Officer Four Kim M. Pastor, the USARLC Acting Command Chief Warrant Officer.



The multi-day event included blocks of formal instruction, updates to the USAR Legal Administrator career field and numerous opportunities for those gathered to network, build and maintain effective working relationships, and develop lasting friendships.



“It was important to gather attendees from across the four regions here in Gaithersburg to not only showcase what our headquarters team can do for them and their units, but to provide them with the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to ensure their success and the success of their unit’s missions,” said Pastor.



Protocol, specifically the art and science of facilitating a ceremony involving distinguished guests, was one of the non-legal duties covered during the synchronization meeting. The instruction equipped the attendees with the knowledge and materials to properly host ceremonies at their units befitting the context of the celebration while honoring those in attendance.



“A Legal Administrator’s greatest reward while serving in the USARLC is assuming non-270A duties and responsibilities and performing outside of their comfort zone,” said Chief Warrant Officer Four Deborah Rivera, Executive Officer to the Commanding General, and Command Protocol Officer. “While serving in the USARLC, Legal Administrators engage with other branches from Support and Logistics to Signal and Intelligence. This engagement allows them an opportunity to broaden their skills and gain a competitive advantage for any future assignment.”