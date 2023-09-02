From 1 ID to 4 ID, Victory is Stronger Together

Photo By Spc. Casandra Ancheta | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) and the 4th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Casandra Ancheta | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) and the 4th Infantry Division (4 ID) stand in formation during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Feb. 7, 2023. The 1 ID and 4 ID are proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta) see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC, Poland – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), the Big Red One, relinquished command to the 4th Infantry Division (4 ID), the Ivy Division, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Feb. 7, 2023.



Both divisions share a historic past and have found themselves back in Europe shoulder to shoulder alongside their European allies and partners.



“This Transfer of Authority brings together two of the U.S. Army’s oldest and historic divisions whose illustrious histories were forged on the European battlefields of the previous century,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps. “It also reaffirms our nation's commitment to the security and prosperity of our European allies and partners.”



During 1 ID’s 22 months in Europe, they have worked alongside Polish, Swedish, Finnish, Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian allies and partners participating in collective training exercises such as Defender 22 and supporting eFP Battle Groups.



“All of these accomplishments are not only the by-product of the division headquarters, its armored brigade combat teams, combat aviation brigade, and division sustainment brigade but also made possible by its division artillery,” said Kolasheski. “Today we not only conduct the transfer of authority ceremony for the division, but also for the division artillery command.”



The 1st Infantry Division Artillery received a no-notice deployment back in February of 2022 and took command of U.S. Forces in the Baltics and developed land component commands once they arrived in Europe.



“He and his Soldiers participation in numerous training and exercises clearly demonstrated proficiency of our forces as well as the command combined readiness of our allies,” said Kolasheski.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1 ID expressed his thanks to the host nations for their friendship and hospitality.



“It's been an honor for this division to serve in Europe,” said Meyer. “We truly appreciate the opportunity to serve alongside your soldiers and help defend our alliance.”



These two divisions have a long history of working together on the European continent while both divisions were activated in 1917 to fight in World War I as well as in World War II.



“We didn’t do it ourselves, so I’d like to welcome the 4th Infantry Division,” said Meyer. “Also one of the most historic divisions in the United States Army, who landed in Normandy on Utah Beach as we were on Omaha.”



This is not the first time the 4 ID is back on the European continent to take command of operations in theater.



“There’s a degree of deja vu in that my division first assumed responsibilities in the oversight of Atlantic Resolve eight years ago,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general of the 4 ID. “It feels like just yesterday when I was part of this team who turned over responsibilities to my great teammates again, the 1st Infantry Division.”



Since 4 ID relinquished responsibilities in 2018, there have been many changes such as the reactivation of V Corps, as well as expanded allied capabilities.



“What hasn’t changed is the manner in which this mission demonstrates the U.S. commitment to allies and partners,” said Hodne.



As 4 ID takes command, Kolasheski challenges the 4 ID to strengthen existing relationships that the 1 ID has maintained and created as well as build new ones while learning from their allies and partners.



“You will stand shoulder to shoulder with allies and partners from across Europe during this deployment which is critical,” said Kolasheski. “30 members of the alliance stand as one and your presence here on the eastern flank of NATO is essential.”



Hodne went on to say that true to their 105 year legacy, the Ivy Division is ready for this assignment.



“Going forward the Ivy Division will build upon the accomplishments of the 1st Infantry Division,” said Hodne. “Ivy Soldiers are loyal to the mission, loyal to each other, loyal to our allies, and loyal to the ideals and values of the freedom we share shoulder to shoulder. Victory will be done, stronger together, steadfast and loyal.”