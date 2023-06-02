Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th CES exhumes Roman remains

    48th CES exhumes Roman remains

    Courtesy Photo | Remains of a child, believed to be from the Iron Age Dec. 13, 2022, at Royal Air Force...... read more read more

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2023

    Courtesy Story

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In early December 2022, archaeological items were unearthed while excavating for the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron’s construction of a new airfield lighting vault.

    Archeological findings are common on RAF Lakenheath, given the history of the area. As such, 48 CES partners with the UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to keep an archeological firm called Cotswold Archaeology on retainer to properly excavate and document findings.

    The $3.9 million CE project was paused and a swift archeological dig was performed at the site. Historically, these digs take five to six weeks.

    The examination of the project site revealed several items including remains of an adult and a child, fragments of pottery, and a key, all believed to be Roman occupation finds dating from around 2000 years ago.

    Cotswold Archaeology routinely performs a “Watching Brief” on excavations of interest. Watching Briefs entail a member of Cotswold Archaeology observing for variations in ground color as layers of earth from the excavation site are scrapped off. Previously disturbed or excavated ground (as caused by fence posts, foundations, etc.) is usually replaced over time by a different type of soil, leading to differences in ground color that are visible today.

    All archeological findings on RAF Lakenheath are property of the United Kingdom. The archaeological team obtained a license from the UK Ministry of Justice to remove the remains from the site.

    Thanks to the great working relationship between 48 CES and DIO, work resumed on the airfield lighting vault after just an 8-day contractual delay and the project is on track to complete on schedule.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 05:29
    Story ID: 438245
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th CES exhumes Roman remains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    48th CES exhumes Roman remains
    48th CES exhumes Roman remains
    48th CES exhumes Roman remains
    48th CES exhumes Roman remains
    48th CES exhumes Roman remains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Roman
    Archeology
    48 CES
    Archeological finding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT