Beverly Pack 23-1 puts Kunsan’s ‘Fight Tonight’ capabilities to the test

Along with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group, the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a local routine combined flying training event, Beverly Pack 23-1, at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 5 – 10, 2023. Beverly Pack 23-1 was designed to strengthen the partnership between the Wolf Pack and Tigers, training on maximizing rapid combat employment and support capabilities to ensure that they are always combat ready.



During the training event, personnel from across the base were tested in situations that simulated several obstacles, threats and contingencies. Airmen from the 8th Mission Support Group teamed up with their 38th FG counterparts to respond to various scenarios ranging from base attacks to rapid runway repair. 8th Medical Group personnel were also heavily involved, honing tactical patient care in a simulated mass casualty event and performing mock public health and bioenvironmental testing.



Units assigned to the 8th Operations Group and the 8th Maintenance Group launched F-16 Fighting Falcon jets around-the-clock. Wolf Pack Airmen flew more than 150 sorties, accumulated more than 215 flight hours and flew side-by-side with KF-16s from the 38th FG. In addition to conventional flight operations, pilots also worked with support personnel in practicing for in-flight emergencies and touching down on alternate landing surfaces.



"Training events like Beverly Pack 23-1 are crucial opportunities for the ROK-U.S. coalition.," said Col. Henry Jeffress, 8th FW commander. "The Wolf Pack and our mission partners in the 38 FG strengthened the iron-clad alliance this week through joint interoperability training for our 'Fight Tonight' mission."



Many other units from across the base also tested their readiness skills, even if they weren’t directly involved in the scenarios, as all Wolf Pack Airmen demonstrated their ability to conduct 24/7-operations in a contested environment. This included enhanced security measures base-wide and the donning and doffing of mission-oriented personal protective gear that safeguards wearers from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.



Col. Choong-won Oh, 38th FG commander, personally oversaw some of the training events and stressed the importance of maintaining constant readiness.



"As a commander in the ROK-U.S. combined air operation base, I evaluate this month's joint trainings have improved combined operational capabilities," said Col. Oh. "I will be committed to joint defense conditions to their fullest with the mindset of 'Fight Tonight.’”



This particular event may have been a concentrated effort to enhance interoperability and mutual support systems, but combined training like this happens at Kunsan on a routine basis. The working relationship between the 8th FW and the 38th FG is representative of the larger ROK-U.S. Alliance and is just one of many similar mission partnerships committed to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.