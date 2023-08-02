Wolf Pack bioenvironmental engineering performs radiation reading training

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea –

The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron’s bioenvironmental engineering flight successfully completed radiation reading training during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023.



The training included setting up an air vacuum machine that sucks in particulate matter, reading different radiation levels and confirming any health hazards that could be present.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2023 00:20 Story ID: 438238 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR