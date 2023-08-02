Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack bioenvironmental engineering performs radiation reading training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea –
    The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron’s bioenvironmental engineering flight successfully completed radiation reading training during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2023.

    The training included setting up an air vacuum machine that sucks in particulate matter, reading different radiation levels and confirming any health hazards that could be present.

