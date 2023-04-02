111th Med Group senior enlisted leader retires with nearly 30 years of service

After more than 29-years of military service, the senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 111th Medical Group retired during a ceremony held at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2023.



Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Knight, 111th MG Superintendent, received his good-bye salutes and farewell handshakes from his comrades-in-arms after his retirement ceremony at the base where he has served for more than 20-years of his nearly 30-year career.



“Chief Knight spent his entire career serving active duty and Air National Guard service members' medical needs,” said Col. Adam Colombo, 111th MG Commander, in his remarks at the ceremony. “For over 28-years in uniform, he remained hungry, humble and smart as a true servant leader.”



Knight enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1981. Following graduation from basic training, he attended the School of Healthcare Science at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, as a physical therapy technician trainee.



“I could write a novel based on the people I’ve met and my experiences during my career,” Knight said. “I remember clearly one of my first patients during Airman basic. He was an active-duty Airman recovering from a heart attack. We unfortunately lost him, but I still remember him to this day.”



During a 4-year active-duty stint, Knight was stationed at the regional medical center at Clark Air Base in the Philippines Islands and the K.I. Sawyer AFB in Gwinnett Michigan. While stationed at K.I. Sawyer, Knight operated an independent duty physical therapy clinic in a 40-bed inpatient hospital.



Knight enlisted in the PA ANG as a Health Service Management trainee. While serving at the 111th Fighter Wing, Knight served the medical group in several positions such as orderly room clerk, medical records clerk, unit deployment manager, and medical readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. In 2015, Chief Knight transferred to the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Det. 1, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives) Task Force at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, where he served as Superintendent.



Knight’s notable accomplishments include support for the 2015 Papal visit to Philadelphia, 2016 Democratic National Convention, 2017 Presidential Inauguration, and excellent performance during multiple command inspections.



Knight attended Harcum College where he earned an associate degree in physical therapy and is a licensed and practicing clinician. He has held positions ranging from staff therapist, rehabilitation director, and staff educator. Knight also attended Eastern University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Management to enhance his clinical and management skill sets.



“I just want to thank you all for coming out today,” Knight said during the ceremony. “I’m going to miss you all, you are my extended family.”

