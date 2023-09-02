Staff in the Spotlight: MMA2 Cody Ryan Foster

Meet Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Cody Ryan Foster! Foster is currently a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Night of Arrivals onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC) and assists with the in-processing of new recruits as well as coordinating new training schedules for recruits that are in the Assignment Memorandum Order (ASMO) process.

Foster, who has served in the Navy for nearly seven years, has spent the last two years of his career at RTC and strives to emulate the same outstanding mentorship he has received throughout his career thus far.

“My first chief at my very first command was a prior RDC,” said Foster. “He had so many stories about being an RDC and he was the model of what and RDC should be. He was a great leader and inspired me to be like him, so naturally I chose to come here when I was heading to shore duty.”

Being able to come to RTC and make an impact in the lives of the recruits and shape the future of the Navy has been rewarding for Foster.

“Getting these recruits off the bus and seeing their transformation from civilian to Sailor after 10 weeks is a great feeling,” said Foster. “They always thank me at the end of their training but I just congratulate them for their hard work and let them know that it’s their turn to go out into the Navy and become good leaders and mentors.”

Foster’s passion to be a poignant mentor doesn’t stop at the gates of RTC. At home, Foster is the father of four young sons and loves to be involved in community service and extra-curricular activities with his family.

“Right now I’m coaching one of my son’s youth soccer team,” said Foster. “The boys keep my wife and I busy; we’re always doing one activity or another. We’re also doing volunteer work with a program through my son’s school that has granted us so many opportunities.”

Foster plans on making the Navy his career and strives to be the best leader he can be in both his professional and personal life.

Foster been a great addition to the RTC team and will continue to make a great impact on the future of the Navy.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

