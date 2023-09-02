Welcome Aboard, Capt. Papadopoulos! ONR Reserve Component Has New Commander

Photo By Michael Walls | Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby (center) salutes incoming Office of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Walls | Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby (center) salutes incoming Office of Naval Research Reserve Component (ONR-RC) commander Capt. Loukas Papadopoulos (left), as outgoing commander Capt. Michael Van Poots looks on. The change-of-command ceremony took place at ONR headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, and was also streamed virtually to the wider ONR and U.S. Navy Reserve community. The ONR-RC comprises approximately 190 Navy Reservists from eight units nationwide. Many of these individuals have advanced technical degrees in science and engineering disciplines, as well as deep operational experience in the fleet. The ONR-RC supports ONR in many ways — including developing concepts of operations and integration plans for new and developing technologies; taking part in transition boards and assessments; participating in technology demonstrations and war-gaming exercises; and serving as military liaisons and science advisors to allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls) see less | View Image Page

By Warren Duffie Jr., Office of Naval Research



ARLINGTON, Va.—The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Reserve Component saw its new commander sworn in this week — Capt. Loukas Papadopoulos, a decorated naval engineer and information warfare (space) officer.



The change-of-command ceremony took place at ONR headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, and was also streamed virtually to the wider ONR and U.S. Navy Reserve community.



Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby oversaw the ceremony.



“ONR’s Reserve Component is a uniquely qualified and mobilization-ready cadre of personnel with advanced scientific and technical skills, as well as experience in fleet operations and technical program management,” said Selby. “I’m confident Capt. Papadopoulos will further enhance the Reserve Component’s efforts in helping the Naval Research Enterprise discover and develop technological solutions for warfighters.”



ONR supports science efforts around the world, from basic and conceptual research to applied research and quick-turnaround technologies requested by Sailors and Marines. Established in 1946 by public law, ONR’s mission is to “plan, foster and encourage scientific research in recognition of its paramount importance as related to the maintenance of future naval power, and the preservation of national security.”



To carry out this mission, ONR relies heavily on the scientific and technical talent of its Reserve Component — or ONR-RC.



The ONR-RC comprises approximately 190 Navy Reservists from eight units nationwide. Many of these individuals have advanced technical degrees in science and engineering disciplines, as well as deep operational experience in the fleet.



The ONR-RC supports ONR in many ways — including developing concepts of operations and integration plans for new and developing technologies; taking part in transition boards and assessments; participating in technology demonstrations and war-gaming exercises; and serving as military liaisons and science advisors to allied nations.



“I’m honored to take command of the ONR-RC,” said Papadopoulos. “ONR and the rest of the Naval Research Enterprise artfully employ creativity and adaptability in the pursuit of innovation. I look forward to helping the ONR-RC remain one of the Navy’s most technically skilled, strategically important and operationally relevant reserve components.”



As ONR-RC commander, Papadopoulos leads all Reserve fleet engagement, experimentation, and acquisition and transition support for the Naval Research Enterprise. Concurrently, he serves as the community manager for the Navy Reserve Science and Technology Program 38, a post command billet responsible for eight units nationwide.



Papadopoulos holds a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He earned a Master of Science in astronautics from George Washington University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University.



He takes the ONR-RC’s helm after previously serving as the region commanding officer of the Navy Reserve Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Headquarters. In addition, from 2017-2019, he completed a tour with the ONR-RC, assisting U.S. Southern Command in field experimentation for several unmanned systems research projects.



Papadopoulos succeeds Capt. Michael Van Poots, an accomplished submarine officer and naval engineer.



During his tenure as ONR-RC commander, Van Poots strengthened the Component’s strategic mission and relevant operational capabilities. Efforts included augmenting combat and fleet commands with Reservists to rapidly integrate technology into theater; re-designing the ONR-RC to be warfighter-oriented; and better integrating the ONR-RC into the Navy Reserve’s administrative and readiness infrastructure.



Van Poots said the ONR-RC will be in excellent hands with Papadopoulos.



“Capt. Papadopoulos has my full confidence,” said Van Poots. “Given his previous time with the ONR-RC, as well as his experience supporting Naval Sea Systems Command and U.S. Southern Command, I can’t think of anyone better qualified for this role. I look forward to seeing where he takes the ONR-RC in the future.”



