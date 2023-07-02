Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to Germany

Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, left, and...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, left, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, senior enlisted leader of Space Training and Readiness Command, right speaks with Guardians and Airmen during an all-call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023. During the all-call, Bratton and Seballes, met with and heard from Guardians and Airmen executing and supporting space operations in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, senior enlisted leader of STARCOM, traveled to Germany Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 and met with Maj. Gen. Michael Traut, commander of German Space Command, at the German Space Situational Awareness Centre in Uedem, located in the country’s North Rhine-Westphalia region.



Bratton said the scheduled trip underscored Germany’s role as a critical NATO ally and commended the nation’s efforts and progress toward achieving fully mission capable status for their newly established command dedicated to space.



During their meeting, the leaders discussed aspects of their strong defense relationship that enhance interoperability and contribute towards a stable, safe, and secure space domain. The two sides also agreed on the importance of continuing to coordinate on additional areas of mutual interest, including education and future opportunities to integrate and train together such as Germany’s participation in the Schriever Wargame Series.



Bratton and Seballes also traveled to Ramstein Air Base to meet with Guardians and Airmen executing and supporting space operations in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.