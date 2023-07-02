Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to Germany

    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to Germany

    UEDEM, GERMANY

    02.07.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, senior enlisted leader of STARCOM, traveled to Germany Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 and met with Maj. Gen. Michael Traut, commander of German Space Command, at the German Space Situational Awareness Centre in Uedem, located in the country’s North Rhine-Westphalia region.

    Bratton said the scheduled trip underscored Germany’s role as a critical NATO ally and commended the nation’s efforts and progress toward achieving fully mission capable status for their newly established command dedicated to space.

    During their meeting, the leaders discussed aspects of their strong defense relationship that enhance interoperability and contribute towards a stable, safe, and secure space domain. The two sides also agreed on the importance of continuing to coordinate on additional areas of mutual interest, including education and future opportunities to integrate and train together such as Germany’s participation in the Schriever Wargame Series.

    Bratton and Seballes also traveled to Ramstein Air Base to meet with Guardians and Airmen executing and supporting space operations in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Partner to Win
    German Space Command

