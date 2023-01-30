A new generation of Marine is berthing

Photo By Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Chenevert, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1/6,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Chenevert, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), assists another Marines with physical fitness training aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), while at-sea during Amphibious Squadron/MEU Integration Training (PMINT), Jan. 30, 2023. Chenevert is a certified personal trainer who helps his peers build healthy decision-making habits and exercise routines, emanating from his passion to help others in their fitness goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda) see less | View Image Page

''I purposely chose infantry knowing it was going to be the one of the hardest jobs in the Marine Corps, but I wanted to keep myself challenged while helping people at the same time - to inspire them, while also keeping myself fit in the process," said 20-year-old Cpl. Chenevert, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th MEU.



Since 8th grade, he has been maintaining his health and fitness, which inspired his passion to be a personal fitness trainer while also executing his responsibilities as an infantry rifleman. Chenevert pursued his personal trainer certification through the International Sports Sciences Association program, paying out of pocket for his schooling and giving back by helping others that struggle with their health.



Chenevert lives up to the 26th MEU’s axioms of “Leadership, Attitude, and Warfighting,” by educating and helping everyone he can, and this was demonstrated during Amphibious Squadron/MEU Integration Training (PMINT) while aboard the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).



PMINT was the first at-sea period for the ARG/MEU, and for many Marines and Sailors it was their first time aboard a naval warship. He helped his peers work out in the gyms on ship and gave guidance on healthy food choices, while also integrating with the sailors a part of the LPD.



As part of the BLT, Chenevert's role in PMINT was to make sure his Marines remain ‘battle ready’ and are able to function on ship both as humanitarian response and as a landing force. And as a trainer, he continues to ensure both Marines and Sailors are capable of maintaining physical fitness and finding unique ways to train.



"It has been a positive experience so far since I started living on ship," said Chenevert, “I have had the opportunity to read books on my down time, and being able to build relationships with the Sailors onboard is rewarding in its own way."



Chenevert's commitment and humility is portrayed through his work ethic and his ability to lead Marines into unfamiliar environments, challenging them both mentally and physically all while bettering himself and others in the process.