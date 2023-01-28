Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom

    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom

    Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Leaders from Space Training and Readiness Command and Space Systems Command pose for a...... read more read more

    HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, senior enlisted leader of STARCOM, visited the United Kingdom Jan. 22-25 to meet with officials from the U.K.'s military space enterprise, including Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, commander of U.K. Space Command, at RAF High Wycombe and Group Captain Andy Burton, deputy commandant of the U.K. Air & Space Warfare Centre at RAF Waddington.

    During these meetings, Bratton and Seballes emphasized the vital role the U.K. plays as a key partner in coalition space operations and highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the U.S. and U.K. in the space domain.

    The two sides further discussed activities such as future coalition exercises, increased personnel exchanges, and enhanced education and training opportunities, which represent some of the most straightforward means to strengthen cooperation and support shared objectives.

    In support of Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s “Partner to Win” line of effort, Bratton underscored the importance of building partnerships through direct collaboration, and said that this visit helped develop a more refined common operating picture to better leverage each nation’s space capabilities.

    Space Training and Readiness Command currently hosts two U.K. foreign exchange officers. Within Delta 10, RAF Squadron Leader James Deytrikh, serves as a lead doctrine planner, and within Delta 13, RAF Squadron Leader Louise Page, serves as the director of mobile education at the National Security Space Institute.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 14:14
    Story ID: 438194
    Location: HIGH WYCOMBE, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom, by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom
    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom
    Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    U.K. Space Command
    Partner to Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT