Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, senior enlisted leader of STARCOM, visited the United Kingdom Jan. 22-25 to meet with officials from the U.K.'s military space enterprise, including Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, commander of U.K. Space Command, at RAF High Wycombe and Group Captain Andy Burton, deputy commandant of the U.K. Air & Space Warfare Centre at RAF Waddington.



During these meetings, Bratton and Seballes emphasized the vital role the U.K. plays as a key partner in coalition space operations and highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the U.S. and U.K. in the space domain.



The two sides further discussed activities such as future coalition exercises, increased personnel exchanges, and enhanced education and training opportunities, which represent some of the most straightforward means to strengthen cooperation and support shared objectives.



In support of Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s “Partner to Win” line of effort, Bratton underscored the importance of building partnerships through direct collaboration, and said that this visit helped develop a more refined common operating picture to better leverage each nation’s space capabilities.



Space Training and Readiness Command currently hosts two U.K. foreign exchange officers. Within Delta 10, RAF Squadron Leader James Deytrikh, serves as a lead doctrine planner, and within Delta 13, RAF Squadron Leader Louise Page, serves as the director of mobile education at the National Security Space Institute.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.09.2023 14:14 Story ID: 438194 Location: HIGH WYCOMBE, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readout of STARCOM Senior Leaders' Travel to the United Kingdom, by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.