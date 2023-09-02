Fort Drum Soldiers awarded for excellence in maintenance operations

Photo By Michael Strasser | Lt. Col. Anthony Howell, 91st MP Battalion commander, and Chief Warrant 2 David...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Lt. Col. Anthony Howell, 91st MP Battalion commander, and Chief Warrant 2 David Andreano, automotive maintenance warrant officer, accept the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence on behalf of the battalion from Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Lt. Gen. Christopher Donohue, XVIII Airborne Corps commander, during a ceremony Feb. 7 at Memorial Park. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 9, 2023) -- Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, and the 91st Military Police Battalion, were presented with the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence during a ceremony Feb. 7 at Memorial Park.



The Chief of Staff AAME program began in 1982 and is conducted annually to award Army units that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations and management.



Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps commander, and Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, congratulated the troops on their achievement and spoke about how maintenance is essential to the Army’s ability to fight and win on the battlefield.



“We can’t do our job without a focused maintenance program and a command supply discipline program,” Anderson said. “We talk about equipment and care of equipment all of the time, and for the 91st MPs and the 6-6 Cavalry, I couldn’t be more proud of you all. You’re leading the way for the (10th Mountain) Division.”



Anderson said that what he sees in the motor pools and hears from unit leaders speaks volumes about the professional standards of maintainers across Fort Drum.



“Watching what you do in maintenance, streamlining processes and developing your young maintainers … you all take it seriously and that’s the kind of attitude we need to have,” he said.



Capt. Dennis Howard, troop commander, and Chief Warrant 2 James Krill accepted the AAME on behalf of the 6-6 Cavalry.



“This award is a testament to our Soldiers and their ability to maintain a high operational readiness rate,” said Krill, automotive maintenance warrant officer. “They are motivated and ready to work every day to accomplish any task they are given – whether it’s a simple service or a hard engine replacement job.”



Howard said that maintenance is critical to unit readiness.



“Our maintainers sacrifice at least nine hours of their day making sure all of our vehicles, radios and equipment is operational, so that we are ready to deploy at any given time,” he said. “Having Lt. Gen. Donahue come here and talk to our Soldiers about the importance of their job means a lot because they put in the hard work every day.”



The 6-6 Cavalry earned the AAME in the Active Army MTOE Small (1 to 100 personnel) category, and the 91st MP Battalion was awarded for the Active Army MTOE Large (more than 300 personnel). Both units will now be considered for the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) level award.



Lt. Col. Anthony Howell, 91st MP Battalion commander, and Chief Warrant 2 David Andreano, automotive maintenance warrant officer, accepted the AAME on behalf of the battalion.



“This is a large accomplishment for our battalion,” Andreano said. “The 91st MP Battalion takes pride in our readiness and ability to deploy at all times. Since 2021, the battalion has deployed MP companies on no-notice deployments in Afghanistan, and then again to support our NATO partners in Poland.”



Andreano said the award represents the dedication of every Soldier in the organization.



“Maintenance is not just turning wrenches on trucks,” he said. “It’s CBRN (chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear) equipment, it’s weapons and optics, it’s supply readiness, preventative maintenance, driver’s training and the list goes on and on. There is so much work behind the scenes that many people do not see.”



He said that the mission of a military police battalion is unique, and it often requires young Soldiers to step out of their comfort zone to work long hours and perform extraordinary tasks. Being recognized by the AAME program gives Soldiers a chance to be recognized and know their contributions matter to the Army.



“As for me, the AAME is not so much as winning an award but improving our programs and building better future leaders,” Andreano said. “It’s about changing the culture among our forces that puts regulatory guidance and readiness at the forefront.”