U.S. Space Command Commander visits Marine Corps War College students

U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, the commander of U.S. Space Command, speaks to Marine Corps War College students at Marine Corps University on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2023. Dickinson visited MCWAR to speak with students about the importance of space operations and how U.S. military space power integrates into multi-domain global operations. As the senior professional military education institution of the Marine Corps, MCWAR develops strategic leaders, critical and creative thinkers, military strategists, and joint warfighters who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. - U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, the commander of U.S. Space Command, visited Marine Corps University on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 7, 2023, to speak with Marine Corps War College students about the importance of space operations and how U.S. military space power integrates into multi-domain global operations.



In his brief, Dickinson discussed the usefulness of professional military education as a means to support service members through their careers. Going forward he plans for more officers to be placed in war colleges throughout the service branches to further advance joint military space power.



“There’s a gap between PME and the institutional space command,” said Dickinson. “Sending our talented service members to programs like MCWAR benefits both their individual career and the combatant commands they return to and apply the skills they learned."



As one of 11 combatant commands in the Department of Defense, USSPACECOM works with U.S. Allies and Partners to plan, execute, and integrate military space power into multi-domain global operations to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.



