NAS Lemoore hosts interagency Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain exercise

NAS Lemoore, Kings County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Health Clinic Lemoore completed a highly effective interagency training exercise as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023 yesterday. The exercise – with simulated casualties – was held at NAS Lemoore’s Akers Elementary School and focused on honing response procedures for an active shooter event. The integration and cooperation of base and county law enforcement and emergency service developed stronger working relationships between the agencies. If the worst happens, this training will enable all agencies to be ready to respond quickly and effectively to end the event with the best possible outcome.

All Naval installations in the continental United States are currently participating in the two-weeklong Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain. This force protection and anti-terrorism exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Naval first responders and create a seamless partnership between Naval installations and other services and agencies. The exercise uses real-world and dynamic scenarios to promote the highest level of readiness of Naval Security Forces.

NAS Lemoore Security Officer Ensign Glenn Rakoski said, “It is crucial for the overall safety of the installation and neighboring communities that all law enforcement entities are quipped to work as a cohesive unit in case of any real-world emergency. This exercise provides the opportunity for us to prepare to defend and protect the public by training together and fostering the relationship among different law enforcement agencies in order to meet our common goal of providing our community a safer place to live.”



Kings County Sheriff’s Office Commander David Dodd said, “The Kings County Sheriff's Office looks forward to participating in an upcoming joint special-operations exercise with Naval Air Station Lemoore, based in Kings County. The Sheriff's Office plans to send multiple special tactical units that are considered the best when dealing with worst-case scenarios. The Sheriff's Office believes training makes our agency stronger. We hope never to use this training, but we will be ready if we do.”



Karl Kassner, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore’s Medical Emergency Manager said, “(We are) located in a rural area with limited resources, (and) it is imperative that partnerships are formed with organizations within the community that can provide resources and technical support during an emergency. Through collaboration and coordination with all community partners, we will promote the highest chance of victim and responder survivability.”



Exercise Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

