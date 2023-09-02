Fort Sill Army Wellness Center has something for everyone

FORT SILL, Okla. (Feb. 9, 2023) — Whatever your fitness goals or needs are, the Fort Sill Army Wellness Center can help.



Contrary to popular misconceptions, said Seann Hightower, Director of the AWC, the free services offered by the center are available to all active-duty soldiers, dependents over 18 years of age, retirees and DOD civilians.



“We want to see anyone that wants to be better and wants to improve any aspect of their life. No matter what level of fitness or however you perceive yourself when it comes to your health you can come here and we can provide the data to support those goals,” said Hightower.



What services are provided to aid in the achievement of these goals though? The AWC offers six core programs to assist eligible clients in their fitness journey, these include:

• A health assessment review which entails viewing the individual and determining their overall health and wellness goals whether it be improving body composition, eating healthier, improving sleep or managing their stress.

• Nutrition services including metabolic testing as well as nutrition education

• Stress management through tools such as biofeedback testing and stress minimalization techniques

• General Wellness Education involving instruction on healthy habits such as proper sleep and wellness coaching

• Tobacco education which allows people to understand the benefits of a tobacco free life

• Physical fitness programs including workout plans tailored specifically to the individual regardless of their background



Many of these top-of-the-line services and assessments would cost anywhere from $75 to $500 per appointment but are offered free of charge at the AWC.



Notably, part of the health assessment process involves using the state-of-the-art BODPOD which can determine one’s body fat percentage as well as muscle mass. This allows clients to understand where they stand physically as they begin their journey and is then used again four weeks later so that they can see the changes in their body composition that goes beyond the numbers on a scale.



Hightower said not observing changes on the scale and not understanding the body's internal processes can be disheartening. However, using a BODPOD can provide motivation as it can reveal that even though the scale may not have changed, you could have lost 5 pounds of fat and gained 5 pounds of muscle. He considers BODPOD as a valuable tool.



While these tools can be helpful, they can also come across as intimidating in this social media era where seemingly everyone is in shape and anyone can claim to be a personal trainer that knows what’s best for you. This is where the staff at the AWC sets themselves apart.



According to Hightower, the company approaches clients where they currently stand, acknowledging that fitness has become widely accepted in society. He notes that while there are many fitness influencers on social media, their background and expertise is not always clear. In contrast, their staff is highly qualified, with a bachelor’s degree in a related health field and many having master’s degrees. Their approach is not just based on physical workouts but also on building healthy habits, acting as health coaches. Without healthy habits outside of their sessions, personal training alone may not be effective.



“Someone can see a personal trainer and work out but if their habits outside of that session aren’t good, it’s kind of a wash. We’re here to build those healthy habits,” Hightower explained.



The Fort Sill AWC is located at 2868 Craig Road. To schedule an appointment with AWC, call 580-442-0680, or visit Facebook’s FT Sill Army Wellness Center page.

