II Marine Expeditionary Force Conducts MEFEX 23

Photo By Cpl. Cheyenne Harms | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Cheyenne Harms | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to II MEF Marines and sailors prior to the beginning of MEFEX ‘23 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Feb. 8, 2023. MEFEX ’23 is a command post exercise where the staff builds proficiency in commanding and controlling a MAGTF while responding to events and situations in notional peacekeeping and humanitarian operation abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cheyenne Harms) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC— Approximately 1,200 Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force and four major subordinate commands – 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Air Wing, and 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade – will conduct Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 23 from 10-17 Feb. out of Camp Lejeune, NC and Quantico, VA.



This exercise will display the dynamic nature of II MEF’s ability to command and control forces while reacting to a unique set of events and situations during a peacekeeping operation in a simulated contentious environment.



MEFEX is a command post exercise that functions as a milestone leading to Joint Task Force Exercise 23, II MEF’s culminating exercise to certify as a Joint Task Force in Sep. MEFEX will incorporate all the warfighting functions to better equip the enterprise for its JTF qualification in support of the service-wide initiative Force Design 2030.



Throughout this exercise, II MEF will demonstrate its abilities from command and control, and cross-organizational coordination to meet the lethal and non-lethal range of military operations possible along the competition continuum. These abilities include aircraft to ground movements, tactical recoveries, raids, humanitarian aid, and ground operations. MEFEX is receiving cross-organizational support from Marine Air-Ground Task Force Staff Training Program', Joint Enabling Capabilities Command and the International Red Cross Committee.



Retired Lt. Gen’s Hedelund, Beaudreault and VADM Lewis will provide support for MEFEX as advisors and in the form of role-playing higher headquarters. Other agencies, like the U.S. Agency for International Development, the International Committee of the Red Cross, a Marine Forces Reserve Civil Affairs elements will help lead simulated humanitarian efforts while Marines across the major subordinate commands provide support and security to reach their training objectives.



Conducting exercises of this nature ensures II MEF remains ready to provide the joint force and combatant commanders with an experienced staff capable of crisis response and service as a JTF, integrating with international allies and partner nations.



Media representatives interested in covering MEFEX 23 should contact II MEF Communication Strategy and Operations at iimefcommstrat@usmc.mil by, 14 Feb.



-30-