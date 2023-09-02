Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USA Track and Field names three WCAP Soldier-athletes to Senior World Cross-Country Squad

    Capt. Sam Chelanga, Spc. Anthony Rotich named to USATF World Cross-Country Team

    BATHURST, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    02.09.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    BATHURST, Australia -- USA Track and Field has named three Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program to their Senior World Cross-Country squad. For the first time since 2019, USA Track and Field will send a full senior and U20 squad to the World Cross Country Championships.

    After her first National Title win in January, Sgt. Ednah Kurgat will lead the Women’s Senior Team in her USATF debut. Winning the National Championships with a time of 32:07 in the 10,000m event, Kurgat is also a 2017 NCAA Cross-Country champion, and placed 11th at the 2021 Olympic Trials in the 10,000m.

    Capt. Sam Chelanga placed fifth at the USATF Cross-Country National Championships in 2023 with a time of 28:49, and was also named to the team. Chelanga previously placed 8th at the 2021 Olympic Trials in the 10,000m, is a 2010 NCAA Champion in the 10,000m, and is twice an NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships gold medalist for Liberty University in 2009 and 2010.

    Spc. Anthony Rotich, who typically competes in the 3,000m steeplechase, was also named to the Men’s senior team for the 10,000m, after he finished third in the USATF National Cross-Country Championships in 2023 with a time of 28:49. Rotich previously placed 13th at the 2021 Olympic Trials for steeplechase, is a three-time NCAA Division I steeplechase champion for the University of Texas, El Paso from 2013 to 2015, and is a USATF Cross Country Gold Medalist in 2020.

    The three athletes are currently training in Australia, and will compete at the World Cross-Country Championships on February 18th, in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia.

    To follow the journey of these athletes and more to Paris 2024 and beyond, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

