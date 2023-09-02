Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan trainings showcase combined interoperability

    USAF-ROKAF fire services flights conduct bilateral mass casualty response training

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell, Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group, conducted bilateral training at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 7-8, 2023.

    The training focused on testing agility and rapid employment of assets, with an emphasis on cohesion between the partner units. All events had scenarios that utilized simulated obstacles for Wolf Pack and Tiger personnel to overcome, to include tactical field medicine, rapid maintenance and airfield repair.

    Both units share the installation and work side-by-side as they are charged with maintaining a combat-ready force to respond to any threats to the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
