Kunsan trainings showcase combined interoperability

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | A member of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force from the 38th Fighter Group (FG), simulates an injury as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reniro Viguilla, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician, assists him out of a simulated burning building during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 7, 2023. Both 38th FG and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters responded along with the 8th Medical Group, who rescued simulated injured personnel and provided expedited care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page