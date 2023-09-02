Kunsan trainings showcase combined interoperability

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group, conducted bilateral training at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 7-8, 2023.
The training focused on testing agility and rapid employment of assets, with an emphasis on cohesion between the partner units. All events had scenarios that utilized simulated obstacles for Wolf Pack and Tiger personnel to overcome, to include tactical field medicine, rapid maintenance and airfield repair.
Both units share the installation and work side-by-side as they are charged with maintaining a combat-ready force to respond to any threats to the Indo-Pacific region.
