Command Sergeant Major Wendle V. Marshall Biography

Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle V. Marshall assumed his position as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major, 09 February 2023. He is the senior enlisted Soldier in the brigade, and principal advisor to the commander.



He is a native of Newark, New Jersey and enlisted in the United States Army on 18 August 1992. He completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, SC and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Gordon, GA as a 31D- Mobile Equipment Transitions Operator.



CSM Marshall’s previous assignments and duty positions has taken him to numerous locations around the world starting with B Co, 122nd Signal Battalion, Camp Casey Korea; B Co, 82nd Signal Battalion, Fort Bragg, NC; 176th Signal Co, Fort Lewis, WA; 414th Signal Co, Coleman Barracks, Mannheim, Germany; At Fort Bragg, NC, he held the duty positions of TROPO Team Chief, Section Sergeant and Platoon Sergeant. With C Co, 173D ABCT, he served as the First Sergeant and Platoon Sergeant; At Fort Gordon, GA, he served as the First Sergeant and Branch Chief for the Senior Leader Course (SLC) at the Signal Regimental Noncommissioned Officers Academy (RNCOA); At Fort Bragg, NC, he served as the First Sergeant for Head Quarters and Head Quarters Company (HHC) and B Co, 50th Signal Battalion; United States Army Special Forces Command G-6 Telecommunications NCOIC and G6 NCOIC; Deployable Communications Module- Alpha (DCM-A) Sergeant Major, 2nd NATO Signal BN Naples, Italy; and the Battalion Sergeant Major for the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion; Command Sergeant Major 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion- Enhanced, Fort Bragg, NC; Command Sergeant Major 25th Strategic Signal Battalion, Qatar and Operations Sergeant Major USARCENT/3rd ARMY, Shaw AFB.



CSM Marshall’s military and civilian education includes the Primary Leader Development Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, the Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course, the First Sergeants Course, and the Sergeants Major Course at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in FT. Bliss TX. And Basic Airborne School. He is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in At Risk Youth Services at Excelsior College.



CSM Marshall’s awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Bronze Star Medal (1OLC); Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC); Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal (4OLC); Army Achievement Medal (3OLC); Army Good Conduct Award (9th Award); National Defense Service Medal; Korea Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; NCO Professional Development Ribbon (w/numeral 5); Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (w/numeral 4).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.09.2023 03:30 Story ID: 438131 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sergeant Major Wendle V. Marshall Biography, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.