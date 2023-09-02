Federal, local responders searching for 3 mariners between Guam, Rota

SANTA RITA, Guam — Responders are searching for three mariners between Guam and Rota on Feb. 9.



The three mariners were last seen aboard a 42-foot vessel, the Senior Dong. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center at +1 671-355-4824.



Currently searching are crews from USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and Station Apra Harbor. The Rota Department of Public Safety intends to search as the sea state off Rota improves.



Responders involved to date include crews from:



- Guam Fire Department

- Rota Department of Public Safety

- U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five

- USCGC Myrtle Hazard

- U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor

- U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-center



At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, watchstanders at the FM/SG JSRC received a mayday call over VHF-FM Channel reporting the vessel Senior Dong taking on water between Rota and Guam. The master stated they had three people aboard, and the vessel was sinking. Communications were lost while gathering information from the master. Guam Fire Department confirmed seeing the vessel depart Hagåtña Marina earlier in the day.



Watchstanders immediately diverted the Myrtle Hazard from patrol northwest of the scene and directed the launch of a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium rescue boat crew. They requested assistance from Guam Fire Department rescue boat crews, and HSC-25 using their MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter.



The team issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners advising anyone in the area to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to responders.



The Myrtle Hazard crew searched throughout the night, and the RB-M rescue boat crew completed an initial search before returning to the station for crew rest. HSC-25 also searched without any sightings of the mariners. Watchstanders are seeking additional air search assistance from military partners.



Weather on scene is forecast as a northeast wind of 15 to 20 knots with wind waves of 3 to 4 feet and an east swell of 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory and a rip current statement are in effect.



-USCG-

