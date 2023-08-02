The 126th FRSD and 198th Medical Detachment Graduate from the Field Hospital Trauma Management Course

On January 30, 2023, the 126th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) and the 198th Medical Detachment (MD) attended the Field Hospital Trauma Management Course (FHTMC), with the current course Director being MAJ Kevin F Maskell. The course is part of the Department of Operational Medicine (DOM), dedicated to training Soldiers in operational medical care for the US Army. The DOM runs multiple programs to help educate Soldiers in areas such as austere medicine, initial entry medical training, and flight medicine through the Critical Care Flight Paramedic Program.



Soldiers from the 126th FRSD and 198th Medical Detachment met multiple subject experts from every field of medicine to help decrease morbidity and mortality on the battlefield. The FHTMC is the only course the Army offers that focuses on Role 3 (R3) care. Soldiers learned about trauma resuscitation and surgery capabilities used at current R3 facilities. The team was also educated in unique aspects of R3 hospitalization, such as patient nutrition and sleep, head and neck injuries, and ocular trauma. The Commander of the 198th MD, Captain Amanda R Irby, stated, “I thought it was great training; it brought together multiple aspects of the R3. It allowed my Soldiers to gain hands-on training they would normally not get.” During the training, Sergeant Larry L Corey from the 126th FRSD was recognized as the honor graduate of the course for his eagerness to learn. Sergeant Larry L. Corey Jr. stated, “It was eye-opening how the course revealed the intricacies of the Field Hospital’s role in care on the battlefield. The didactic portion provided great insight into the level of care provided at these facilities. The anecdotes from medical professionals who have the privilege to serve at the field hospital also provided a great learning experience. It was a great course!”



The Detachment Sergeant for the 126th FRSD, Sergeant First Class Jose Angel Ledesma, also stated, “I have a better understanding and appreciation for what our MEDEVAC crew and higher levels of care go through as the fly into the danger zone to help save our injured soldiers and provide advanced care at supporting locations. Specifically, I was impressed with the MEDEVAC lectures. They are asked to, with limited people on board, treat and render excellent care as they take soldiers in between different roles of care.” The Soldiers graduated on February 03, 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 19:43 Story ID: 438118 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 126th FRSD and 198th Medical Detachment Graduate from the Field Hospital Trauma Management Course, by MAJ Sabas Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.