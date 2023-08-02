YPG’s Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit always accessible

Photo By Ana Henderson | No special procedures or vetting is needed to access the Wahner Brooks Historical...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | No special procedures or vetting is needed to access the Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit. The display is located off Highway 95 (mile marker 44) and Imperial Dam Road outside of Yuma, Ariz.. The open-aired museum sits in the middle of what was once Camp Laguna. It’s located in front of the YPG Visitor Control Center and is equipped with paved parking, walkways, and RV access. Visitors will find a ramada with information displayed about Yuma Test Station, which ultimately turned into YPG. see less | View Image Page

The Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Heritage Center is a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike.



In the recent years it’s been closed for various reasons. First due to COVID restrictions and recently while it undergoes a transformation.



Those hoping to learn more about YPG’s history can still immerse themselves in testing history by visiting the Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit. Best of all, visitors don’t need to go through any special procedures or vetting for access.



The open-aired museum sits in the middle of what was once Camp Laguna. It’s located in front of the YPG Visitor Control Center and is equipped with paved parking, walkways, and RV access.



You’ll find yourself surrounded by combat vehicles, rockets, and artillery systems all tested at YPG. Each piece has a plaque with a description of the artifact and when and how it was used.



You’ll also find a ramada with information displayed about Yuma Test Station, which ultimately turned into YPG.



Visitors can get up-close to take photos and videos, but please don’t climb on the artifacts.



Reviews from travel sites describe the display as “great for military enthusiasts as well as children.”



To get there, follow Highway 95 to where it meets Imperial Dam Road (IDR) at mile marker 44, where you’ll see the iconic Big Guns. From there follow IDR for about a quarter of a mile. The Visitor Control Center’s large