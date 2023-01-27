Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building to modernize, building to last! Mission essential facilities construction progress

    PRANG Milcon Status Update

    Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | A civilian contractor ties rebar and framing at the Puerto Rico Air National Guard...... read more read more

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.27.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico --
    The construction of the contingency response and communications facilities, overseen by Naval Facilities (NAVFAC), has been ongoing for several months after concluding the groundbreaking ceremony in June, 2022.

    The project will cost approximately $34 million, funded by Military Construction Appropriation, and will support the contingency response group and communications flight with office, deployment processing, and warehouse space.

    Currently, the contingency response facility is in the process of excavation, pouring footers, and grade beams, in order to form strong foundations.

    “This is the first thing that you do for building, is the foundation work,” said Samantha Allen, NAVFAC engineering technician. “Once this gets built, they’ll work on underground utilities within the building footprint.”

    Both sites went through a process of soil stabilization, which took several months to complete before continuing with the ongoing processes seen today.

    The communications facility has seen major advancements in its construction, the exterior precast walls have been installed, the concrete roof has been poured and underground utilities within the building have been placed.

    “They are now working on a portion of the slab on grade preparations,” said Allen. “It all requires termite control, vapor barrier, and rebar placed and inspected before they can place concrete.”

    The slab on grade placement will be done in two placements, as well as further the progress of outside utilities, and other inspections.

    Work on both facilities will continue throughout the year with an estimated date of completion in 2024.

    “This project is just one of many we have planned geared towards the modernization of the 156th Wing,” said Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander. “We aim to ensure an improved quality of life for our Airmen while also streamlining our capabilities to support Agile Combat Employment initiatives and showcase the strategic value of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:57
    Story ID: 438105
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building to modernize, building to last! Mission essential facilities construction progress, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    PRANG Milcon Status Update
    PRANG Milcon Status Update
    PRANG Milcon Status Update
    PRANG Milcon Status Update
    PRANG Milcon Status Update
    PRANG Milcon Status Update

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    PRANG
    MilCon
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT