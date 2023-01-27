Building to modernize, building to last! Mission essential facilities construction progress

Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | A civilian contractor ties rebar and framing at the Puerto Rico Air National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | A civilian contractor ties rebar and framing at the Puerto Rico Air National Guard Communications Facility construction site, overseen by Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) and being constructed by QB Group LLC at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 18, 2023. The CF will house Communications Flight Airmen and equipment, providing improved quality of life and modernization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico --

The construction of the contingency response and communications facilities, overseen by Naval Facilities (NAVFAC), has been ongoing for several months after concluding the groundbreaking ceremony in June, 2022.



The project will cost approximately $34 million, funded by Military Construction Appropriation, and will support the contingency response group and communications flight with office, deployment processing, and warehouse space.



Currently, the contingency response facility is in the process of excavation, pouring footers, and grade beams, in order to form strong foundations.



“This is the first thing that you do for building, is the foundation work,” said Samantha Allen, NAVFAC engineering technician. “Once this gets built, they’ll work on underground utilities within the building footprint.”



Both sites went through a process of soil stabilization, which took several months to complete before continuing with the ongoing processes seen today.



The communications facility has seen major advancements in its construction, the exterior precast walls have been installed, the concrete roof has been poured and underground utilities within the building have been placed.



“They are now working on a portion of the slab on grade preparations,” said Allen. “It all requires termite control, vapor barrier, and rebar placed and inspected before they can place concrete.”



The slab on grade placement will be done in two placements, as well as further the progress of outside utilities, and other inspections.



Work on both facilities will continue throughout the year with an estimated date of completion in 2024.



“This project is just one of many we have planned geared towards the modernization of the 156th Wing,” said Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander. “We aim to ensure an improved quality of life for our Airmen while also streamlining our capabilities to support Agile Combat Employment initiatives and showcase the strategic value of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.”