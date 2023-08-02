Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield public affairs staff recognized for excellence

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs Office received six awards for expertise in journalism, video production, photography, and community engagement in the 2022 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Keith L. Ware Communications Competition.

“We have a talented staff of professionals who work hard to tell Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s story,” said Col. Manny Ramirez, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander. “We are all so fortunate to have such an amazing and award-wining team which is always going above and beyond while leading the charge!”

The public affairs staff competed against more than 170 entries in print, web, and social media categories from Army installations around the world.

Daniel Malta, the Hunter Army Airfield public affairs officer, was named IMCOM’s Civilian Photographer of the Year and will now compete at the Army Materiel Command-level. Malta joined the public affairs team in 2020 and is the reigning U.S. Army Civilian videographer of the Year and Army Materiel Command Communication of the Year.

Malta also won the News Video and Feature Video categories for his behind-the-scenes video on Fort Stewart’s managed hunt program and news story on a military intelligence brigade best warrior competition on Hunter Army Airfield.

Molly Cooke, the command information chief for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, won the printed publication category for the now-defunct installation newspaper, The Frontline. The Frontline newspaper has won best newspaper in Installation Management Command since Cooke took over as the editor in 2020.

Kevin Larson, the public information chief for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, placed for his commentary on COVID-19 complacency.

Finally, Dina McKain, the community relations chief for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, placed in the Community Engagements category for Fort Stewart’s overall community relations program, which includes our cemetery tours, quarterly Come Meet Your Army tours, and interactions throughout the community, such as parades, special events and ceremonies.

“I am so proud of this team of professionals that work tirelessly with pride and focus to serve our community,” said Mr. Steve Hood, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield deputy to the garrison commander. “Certainly there are accolades yet to come.”

Over 75 installations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IMCOM Communications Competition. The annual awards program recognizes military and civilian employees for journalistic excellence and furthering the objectives of the Department of the Army public affairs program.



Winners at the IMCOM level have advanced to the next level of competition, administered by AMC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:41 Story ID: 438102 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield public affairs staff recognized for excellence, by Christopher Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.