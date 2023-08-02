I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Siedrick Orozco

Tech. Sgt. Siedrick Orozco is a client systems technician with the 908th Force Support Squadron’s Communications Section. He has been with the 908th for more than a decade.



Orozco first joined the Air Force’s active-duty component where he served for three years before transitioning to the reserve.



“I was in Okinawa then finished my last year here at Gunter,” said Orozco. “I worked at the Enlisted Heritage Hall and the noncommissioned officer academy before coming to the 908th.”



Growing up in upstate New York, Orozco was inspired by his cousin, a retired Air Force Master Sgt., to enlist to further his education. Orozco also said he wanted the opportunities for personal growth and development that military service provides.



“The military has given me so many opportunities to do well,” said Orozco. “I always strive to do better and I’m thankful for the skills I’ve learned that have helped me do that.”



When Orozco isn’t wearing the uniform, he works full-time in a civilian capacity for the 908th. Finding a balance between military service and civilian life is one of the things Orozco cited as being a value of the reserve component.



“Coming from active duty, I was really able to focus equally on my military career and my civilian life,” said Orozco. “I think that’s a unique thing to the reserve that you don’t really see in other places.”



Orozco is currently in school pursuing a degree in information technology at Auburn University Montgomery and plans to achieve a master’s degree in computer science.



He is also an accomplished volleyball player and coach, serving on the coaching staff of the Capital City Juniors, and is involved in with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School’s volleyball program.



“The things I’ve learned through coaching have helped me in the military and vice versa; the things I’ve learned in the military have helped my coaching,” said Orozco. “It’s more ‘we’ and less ‘me’.”



Tech. Sgt. Orozco is quick to go above and beyond to find a solution. His dedication to excellence in his job and his service to those around him both in and out of uniform make him one of the many Reserve Citizen Airmen that drive the 908th Airlift Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:31 Story ID: 438092 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Siedrick Orozco, by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.