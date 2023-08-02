Dozens of Fort Hood community first responders joined forces in a transcendent, active shooter joint-training exercise. Local first-responders and soldiers partnered together for the culmination of the three days of real-world training, in an all too familiar but necessary scenario Feb.8 at the building formerly known as Duncan Elementary School.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training “Active Attack Integrated Response” training is used to test the combined ability of the Fort Hood community in response to an active shooter incident.

Members of Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Fort Hood Police Department, Fort Hood Fire Department, Killeen Police Department, Killeen Fire Department, Temple Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department, 64th Military Police Company, 178th Military Police Company and 411th Military Police Company participated in the exercise Feb. 6-8. at the building formerly known as Duncan Elementary School.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:37 Story ID: 438091 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hood conducts joint-training with community partners, by John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.