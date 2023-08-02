Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Jonathan Fili

Position: Geotechnical Engineer

Years with SWL: 3 years

Education: Bachelor of Science, Engineering Physics- Christian Brothers University, Master of Science, Civil Engineering- Mississippi State University

Hobbies: Rockhounding, comic book collecting, playing guitar, video games and hiking



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Geotechnical Engineer



Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?

A: I enjoy the variety of geotechnical work. In a typical week, I may be developing seepage and stability models in my cube, drilling and testing in the field, checking design calculations or traveling to the projects for meetings. To me, being an engineer encompasses both the analytical and practical.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: The Three Rivers Project. The scope and visibility have made it challenging for our team, so I have learned a lot in the process, and I enjoy learning.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Communicating your needs is crucial. Once you have communicated, devoting your time is easy.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I have a fraternal twin sister.

