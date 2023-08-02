Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Kathleen (Kathy)Hofmann

Position: Civil/Cost Engineer, Sustainability Coordinator Design Branch
Years with SWL: 5 years
Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering-University of Arizona, LEEP AP BD+C, GPCP, TCCE
Hobbies: Baking, dancing, green/sustainable learning, woodworking, solving problems, challenges and stepping outside my lane
Q: What positions have you held in the district?
A: Civil Designer, Cost Engineer and Sustainability Coordinator.
Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
A: I get to help solve problems and translate regulations/concepts to something tangible and understandable to others.
Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
A: For design – Stillhouse and El Dorado – projects where I had to think outside the box or had challenges thrown my way. For Cost – Maumelle and Walter Reed MCAA – projects where more team collaboration, creativity, and/or in-depth analysis was needed.
Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
A: Still working on that. Outside help when I can get it and prioritizing certain things over others.
Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
A: I lived overseas for 9 years growing up (England and Germany).
