    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Kathleen (Kathy)Hofmann

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | Engineer Week Spotlight- Kathleen (Kathy) Hofmann

    LITTLE ROCK DISTRICT, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Position: Civil/Cost Engineer, Sustainability Coordinator Design Branch
    Years with SWL: 5 years
    Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering-University of Arizona, LEEP AP BD+C, GPCP, TCCE
    Hobbies: Baking, dancing, green/sustainable learning, woodworking, solving problems, challenges and stepping outside my lane

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: Civil Designer, Cost Engineer and Sustainability Coordinator.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: I get to help solve problems and translate regulations/concepts to something tangible and understandable to others.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: For design – Stillhouse and El Dorado – projects where I had to think outside the box or had challenges thrown my way. For Cost – Maumelle and Walter Reed MCAA – projects where more team collaboration, creativity, and/or in-depth analysis was needed.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: Still working on that. Outside help when I can get it and prioritizing certain things over others.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: I lived overseas for 9 years growing up (England and Germany).

