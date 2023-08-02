Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Kathleen (Kathy)Hofmann

Position: Civil/Cost Engineer, Sustainability Coordinator Design Branch

Years with SWL: 5 years

Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering-University of Arizona, LEEP AP BD+C, GPCP, TCCE

Hobbies: Baking, dancing, green/sustainable learning, woodworking, solving problems, challenges and stepping outside my lane



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Civil Designer, Cost Engineer and Sustainability Coordinator.



Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?

A: I get to help solve problems and translate regulations/concepts to something tangible and understandable to others.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: For design – Stillhouse and El Dorado – projects where I had to think outside the box or had challenges thrown my way. For Cost – Maumelle and Walter Reed MCAA – projects where more team collaboration, creativity, and/or in-depth analysis was needed.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Still working on that. Outside help when I can get it and prioritizing certain things over others.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I lived overseas for 9 years growing up (England and Germany).

