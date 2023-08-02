Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-David Willard

Position: Mechanical Engineer

Years with SWL: 3.5 years permanent, with 4 summers previously

Education: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering-Arkansas Tech University

Hobbies: Reading, playing with my niece and nephews and hiking/walking trails.



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: While in college I was a Summer Laborer at Blue Mountain Lake and a Summer Engineering Intern in Design Branch. I’m currently working as a Mechanical Engineer in Design Branch.



Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?

A: I like developing and drawing up solutions for problems faced by those in the field and seeing those ideas implemented in real life situations.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: My favorite project has been the mechanical design of a new tow haulage (heavy winch system for pulling barge cuts through the lock chamber) for all the Arkansas River Navigation System locks.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Taking time to enjoy hobbies, spend time with family, and recharge during the weekend and after hours.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I play competitive table tennis and have played in local and regional rated tournaments. I can also solve a Rubik’s Cube in around 45 seconds on average.

