    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-David Willard

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | Engineer Week Spotlight-David Willard... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Position: Mechanical Engineer
    Years with SWL: 3.5 years permanent, with 4 summers previously
    Education: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering-Arkansas Tech University
    Hobbies: Reading, playing with my niece and nephews and hiking/walking trails.

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: While in college I was a Summer Laborer at Blue Mountain Lake and a Summer Engineering Intern in Design Branch. I’m currently working as a Mechanical Engineer in Design Branch.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: I like developing and drawing up solutions for problems faced by those in the field and seeing those ideas implemented in real life situations.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: My favorite project has been the mechanical design of a new tow haulage (heavy winch system for pulling barge cuts through the lock chamber) for all the Arkansas River Navigation System locks.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: Taking time to enjoy hobbies, spend time with family, and recharge during the weekend and after hours.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: I play competitive table tennis and have played in local and regional rated tournaments. I can also solve a Rubik’s Cube in around 45 seconds on average.

