    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Joshua Perry

    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight

    Photo By Erin Jimenez

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Position: Structural Engineer
    Years with SWL: 3 years
    Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering – Arkansas State University
    Hobbies: Road cycling, mountain biking, automotive performance work/modification and lawn manicuring

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: So far, I have only held a position as a Structural Engineer in Design Branch. I joined the SWL team after spending several years practicing in the private engineering sector, specializing in industrial and commercial structural engineering.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: I enjoy seeing the literal real-world, physical impact I can make through my various structural designs. It is an extraordinary feeling to see my work come to fruition (starting from calculations & drawings) and even more that, to witness my designs providing help and service to the public in general, as well as anyone that encounters my work.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: My favorite project which I’ve been involved with up to this point, is the retrofitting we are performing on the MKARNS locks to accommodate a new lock closure system. It’s a cool experience to know that I am developing designs and solutions like this that will be implemented to aid our customers and stakeholders for many years to come.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: Working for USACE has given me the opportunity to handle a variety of engineering tasks and with a lot of involvement in my career, all while ensuring I have enough time for my family and home life. Overtime can be required at times, but it’s only as needed which is not the case in the private sector, and I appreciate that. Outside of the great work-life balance, I make an effort to disconnect and make sure I keep work at work and home at home.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: I have a passion for all things automotive- especially a classic American V8! I have a “bucket list” that contains several classic cars that I would love to own one day.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 12:39
    Story ID: 438078
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
