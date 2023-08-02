Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Joshua Perry

Position: Structural Engineer

Years with SWL: 3 years

Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering – Arkansas State University

Hobbies: Road cycling, mountain biking, automotive performance work/modification and lawn manicuring



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: So far, I have only held a position as a Structural Engineer in Design Branch. I joined the SWL team after spending several years practicing in the private engineering sector, specializing in industrial and commercial structural engineering.



Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?

A: I enjoy seeing the literal real-world, physical impact I can make through my various structural designs. It is an extraordinary feeling to see my work come to fruition (starting from calculations & drawings) and even more that, to witness my designs providing help and service to the public in general, as well as anyone that encounters my work.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: My favorite project which I’ve been involved with up to this point, is the retrofitting we are performing on the MKARNS locks to accommodate a new lock closure system. It’s a cool experience to know that I am developing designs and solutions like this that will be implemented to aid our customers and stakeholders for many years to come.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Working for USACE has given me the opportunity to handle a variety of engineering tasks and with a lot of involvement in my career, all while ensuring I have enough time for my family and home life. Overtime can be required at times, but it’s only as needed which is not the case in the private sector, and I appreciate that. Outside of the great work-life balance, I make an effort to disconnect and make sure I keep work at work and home at home.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I have a passion for all things automotive- especially a classic American V8! I have a “bucket list” that contains several classic cars that I would love to own one day.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 12:39 Story ID: 438078 Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Joshua Perry, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.