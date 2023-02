12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Photo By Max Lonzanida | LEGO ship models of varying sizes and complexity are on display during the Hampton...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | LEGO ship models of varying sizes and complexity are on display during the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The event attracted a crowd of over 3,500 visitors who had the opportunity to create ship models with LEGO bricks, enjoy robotics demonstrations, enter LEGO shipmodel contests, enjoy crafts and free play areas and become immersed in STEM and naval history during the daylong event. The event is an annual event hosted by the museum, who partnered with The Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter, the American Society of Naval Engineers-Tidewater Section, the First Lego League, Hampton Roads LEGO User Group, and the Naval History and Heritage Command, among others. Over 75 active duty Sailors assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia also volunteered during the event for a unique community relations experience. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Submitted story by MC2 Porsha Thompson

Navy Public Affairs Support Element-Active



Edited by Max Lonzanida

Public Affairs Officer, Hampton Roads Naval Museum



Norfolk, Va. (February 4, 2023). Over the weekend the Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosted the largest free annual Lego event in the area, Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding. The event was not possible without the support of over 100 mostly active duty U.S. Navy volunteers and was free for families and Lego-lovers from all over Hampton Roads.



As droves of families poured into the Decker Half Moone Cruise Center in the heart of downtown Norfolk they were greeted with historically-accurate Lego ship displays that were accompanied by volunteers to explain the histories of each ship.



Notably, there was an accurate model of the currently operational Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) commissioned by the museum and created by Jett Starcher. The ship took him 2 weeks and 40,000 Lego pieces to build for the event.



“I have been building for the museum for 10 years,” said Starcher. “I am a carpenter by trade so building and creating is my life.”



As guests made their way into the event space, they were able to build at their skill level and beyond. The space featured easy, medium, hard and expert tables complete with instructions and Lego pieces for building both historical and currently operational U.S. Navy ships.



Parents joined in to help their children at each level and many were excited to build their own ships alongside them. There were volunteers stationed at each table to assist, many of them service members using their day off to give back to the community that supports their efforts at home and out to sea.



Arguably the highlight of the day was the shipbuilding competition. It featured categories for all age groups and competitors had the option to either build their entry at the event or at home and bring it in to be judged.



The ships were judged based on their originality, creativity, historical accuracy and of course the use of Lego figurines to give a sense of action aboard the vessel.



“Building with Legos gives kids their first experiences with the math and science of engineering,” said competition judge LS2(SW) Charles Fowler, who is assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). “This event motivates kids to be creative by giving them a chance to see what other kids their ages and older are capable of.”



Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students representing Greenbriar Middle Schools robotics program, showcased autonomous robotic Lego vehicles while guests were given the opportunity to try their hands at programming their own.



“I got a Lego robotic set for Christmas in 1st grade and I have loved them ever since,” said Greenbriar Middle School STEM student Emily Jimenez. “Lego building is so much fun and a great way to meet people and make friends.”



As the day wrapped up, the winners for each age group were announced and awarded Lego gift cards to buy more Legos and encourage them to keep building.



“Events like these introduce our Navy community to our civilian community,” said Museum Director John Pentangelo of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. “Children have the opportunity to learn the history of our Navy while building with their families”