Navy EOD to Host Officer Webinar

Photo By Lt. John Mike | MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 24, 2023) The Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community...... read more read more Photo By Lt. John Mike | MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 24, 2023) The Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community is hosting a webinar for anyone interested in learning about becoming a Navy EOD officer. The officer webinar is scheduled to be held March 1 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST and will cover the EOD community’s accession and selection process, initial training pipeline, mission areas, and an opportunity for interested applicants to ask questions. (U.S. Navy graphic by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike) 230208-N-UX839-0001 see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community is hosting a webinar for anyone interested in learning about becoming a Navy EOD officer.



The officer webinar is scheduled to be held March 1 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST and will cover the community’s accession and selection process, initial training pipeline, mission areas, and an opportunity for interested applicants to ask questions.



The virtual event will feature active-duty Navy EOD officers speaking about the Navy EOD community mission and what it takes to join the premiere maritime EOD force.



The Navy EOD community is looking for leaders driven to solve high-risk, technical problems to provide the fleet access to denied environments. Navy EOD’s mission is to eliminate explosive threats so the fleet and nation can win – whenever, wherever, and however it chooses.



The community is looking for officers with agile minds and strong character who can excel in the most demanding and threatening environments. Navy EOD continues to look forward with focus on core missions and skills that the Navy needs, such as demolition, diving, render safe procedures, rigging, communications, and logistics. Its training focuses on preparation for major combat operations where Navy EOD enables maneuver for the fleet and joint forces in contested environments.



Navy EOD Officers are charged with small-unit leadership and receive specialized training to detect, locate, render safe, and dispose of explosive threats that include conventional ordnance, homemade explosives, sea mines, and weapons of mass destruction on land, at sea, and underwater. Navy EOD Officers are flexible and mobile. They train in diving and parachuting, which enables them to work closely with special operations and conventional forces to provide them access to areas necessary to achieve their missions.



Navy EOD Officers also routinely work with the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. State Department, helping to protect the president, vice president, and other state and foreign officials and dignitaries.

Interested attendees should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/507785479037.



For more information on the Navy EOD officer accession program, visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Community-Management/Officer/Active-OCM/Unrestricted-Line/EOD-Warfare-OCM/



For more information on the Navy EOD community, visit http://www.navy.com/careers/explosive-ordnance-disposal-technician